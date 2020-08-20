Skin cancer is generally termed as an unusual growth of skin cells in areas that are exhibited to the sun. It involves two types of cells: the Keratinocyte and the Melanoma. This type of cancer generally develops on your head and neck because they are exposed to the sun. The Keratinocyte carcinoma can spread and grow large, if not treated properly but is less life-threatening. Melanoma cancer develops from melanocyte cells that provide colour to your skin. They are in the mole form and can develop on any part of the body. Skin cancer clinic Melbourne, Sundoctors Skin Cancer clinics offer the best treatment for all types of skin cancers. The Melanocyte cells develop on the chest and back in men and on legs in women. They can spread to other parts if not identified and treated timely.

Types Of Skin Cancers:-

Two types of Keratinocyte Carcinoma and Melanoma cells are found commonly but there are several other skin masses that fall under the skin cancer category and are non-cancerous.

Actinic Keratosis:- These are non-cancerous, red/pink patches that, if not treated, can develop into carcinoma squamous cells, a type of pre-cancer.

Basal Cell:- These are slow-growing masses that appear on your head and neck leading to 90% chances of skin cancer. Basal cell carcinoma is a common type of skin cancer.

Squamous Cell:- This skin cancer is more aggressive than basal cell cancer. It appears on the epidermis (out layer) in red scaly form.

Melanoma:- This type of cancer is life-threatening and forms in the skin cells that provide colour to your skin. It is very dangerous because it causes the majority of death every year.

Symptoms:- If you want to identify skin cancer check it yourself using the ABCDE rule:-

Asymmetry:- A part of birthmark or mole differs from the other. Border:- You notice ragged, uneven, or blurred edges of the mole. Colour:- The growth has unusual colours like black, blue, pink, red, or white. Diameter:- The spot is ¼ inch in size and has an even diameter. Evolving:- The mole/lesion is growing in size and shape.

How to Diagnose:-

An appointment with your doctor becomes necessary when you notice some changes in the spots and growth on your skin. He may refer to a specialist for further examination. After examining the suspicious area, he may also check the bleeding and scaling of unusual growth. He may even suggest a biopsy if you are suspected of skin cancer.

A small portion will be removed from the suspected area through a simple and safe biopsy procedure and will be sent to a lab for cancer detection. Once you are diagnosed with the disease, a few more additional tests to know about the progress of skin cancer will be recommended by the specialist. Keeping the stage of skin cancer and its type in mind a full proof treatment will begin to fight with the disease.

Conclusion:-

Most skin cancers are avoidable. If you want to prevent skin cancer avoid midday Sun, wear sunscreen to reduce the radiation of UV rays, use sunglasses, and put on protective clothes. And always consult a registered and licensed doctor in case you notice some signs and symptoms that are unusual for your skin.