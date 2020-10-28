Virtual and augmented reality saw huge attention in the 2010s following the announcement of the Oculus Rift. After decades of promise and a huge place in pop-culture consciousness, we finally had the technological ability for our grasp to match our reach. The public held their breath, as the predicted explosion of VR headsets arrived. Only, VR and AR didn’t quite perform as tech industries hoped. It held potential, and in some cases performed well, but it never reached the heights to which it aspired.

While there are many reasons for this, one of the most fundamental ties into the idea that VR offers no killer app. Some games, like the recent Half-Life: Alyx might have done well, but the ideal is still far from being accomplished. So, what could it take to generate a true system seller for the VR/AR space? From what we can tell, this help could come from the realm of online casinos.

Modern Online Casinos

As they exist today, online casinos are an immense industry worth billions of dollars annually. In terms of player-base, their reach is international, bringing in millions of users from many nations and across all walks of life. Operating over both PCs and mobile systems, their games are hooked into practically every device capable of internet browsing. Supporting this industry are many other services integrated with online certified casino websites. Common examples here include review websites, which operate through offering comparisons of different features, bonuses, terms and conditions, and more.

Together, both the online casino industry and the supporting infrastructure are important because they illustrate a significant and largely untapped VR resource. Properly leveraged, the support networks and direct casino websites could easily form a basis perfectly suited to the restrictions and demands of a virtualised environment.

The Virtual-Casino Connection

One of the primary limiting factors of VR is its somewhat limited videogamer-only focus. In its wide-reaching popularity, this is an area where online casinos could succeed. Another issue is that of technology, and how difficult it can be to create engaging VR and AR experiences. These headsets have come a long way, but they’re still a long way from being perfect.

The key issue here ties into the processing power required to render a virtual world. For this, a device needs to render two displays, one for each eye, and it needs to output at a high frame-rate to avoid creating motion sickness. For traditional video games with expansive digital worlds, this requires immense processing power. In online casinos, however, hardware demands are much more permissive.

Creating a virtual online casino doesn’t require the best graphics or the flashiest animations. The strength of these games comes from their base appeal, meaning hardware requirements are relatively paltry by traditional video game standards.

“Me wearing the Daydream View VR Headseet” (CC BY 2.0) by pestoverde

Finding Footing

So, given these advantages, why haven’t virtual online casinos yet taken off? The answer to this question is likely related to licensing. Online casinos don’t create their own games, rather they obtain the rights to host games of exterior developers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Yggdrasil. While this gives them considerable choice, it also creates a complicated legal scenario.

Should they solve this issue, then then the wide adoption of virtual reality technologies seems an inevitable matter of time. Just as live casino games have changed the online casino world in recent years, virtual casinos could raise the bar to an entirely new level. Aided by cheaper VR tech through mobile phone adapters, and we might finally see a mainstream killer app. As for when this could happen, we couldn’t venture for sure, though the next ten years of the industry are going to be exciting to watch.