Many Americans are leaving the cities amidst the onslaught of the Corona Virus. However, even before the pandemic started, there have been people who have been choosing to live in the quiet parts of the country. People are choosing to live in suburban areas, mountain towns, and Daybreak communities.

There are different reasons why people choose to move and leave the hustle and bustle of the big cities. Some left because of the Corona Virus pandemic. Cities are no longer shining bright with hopes and dreams. Being densely populated, they became virus hotspots where the transmission of the dreaded virus can easily occur.

Some left the cities because finally, they can work from wherever they are. Dreams of a home with a small backyard can now be a reality. Families moved to bigger homes as remote learning and work from home set-ups continue.

Others left looking for a more peaceful and quiet environment. If you’d be locked up at home, it’s better to be locked up in a spacious and comfortable place than in a cramped apartment. It’s good for your mental health, and it makes staying at home more enjoyable. You may not even find yourself wanting to step out of the house at all if there is no need.

Why People Are Moving

There are varied reasons why people move to new places. Here are the most common ones.

They want a more comfortable healing space.

The importance of a comfortable, spacious, and conducive home space cannot be ignored. Your home is a significant factor in your health and mental well-being. More and more people have realized the importance of a personalhealing space.

A home should not only shelter you from the elements of the weather, but it should also provide you space where you can recharge and find peace. Clutter, insufficient space, poor ventilation, pollution, and noisy location can make your home stressful and your life more complicated.

The problem was not as apparent before the pandemic. Those who worked left home as early as seven in the morning and came home as late as nine or even ten in the evening. Kids went to school. Everyone is so tired when they get home that all they want to do is jump into the bed and sleep.

Now, the home has become more than a place people go to at the end of the day. It is now where most people work, study, play, and relax. With stay-at-home protocols in place, many families are confined in the four walls of their homes. As expected, this had psychological outcomes. However, new research shows that those who were able to establish new routines or take a new hobby could cope well, with effects of the isolation waning off. Of course, those who lived in more comfortable homes and communities were able to fare well.

They want a better quality of life.

The pandemic is just one of the reasons why people are moving. People want to live and enjoy life. For instance, people choose to buy housesfor the amenities and lifestyle they offer. They provide a mix of urban and rural living, allowing people to work and play. They have parks, pools, beach clubs, and other amenities that make life more than just a sequence of to-do’s waiting to be done.

Life is meant to be experienced and enjoyed with the most important people in your life. Children are meant to run free and play under the sun and sky, not get cooped up indoors all day. Even adults are meant to go out and experience nature.

Being out in a natural environment can help improve your mood. Remember how going out during lunchtime, sitting on a bench under a tree, can help you feel better after a busy morning at work? Being outdoors has many benefits for your physical and mental well-being. In fact, a study shows that spending at least 120 minutes a week surrounded by nature is good for your health.

They want a simpler lifestyle.

It is generally assumedthat living in highly urbanized locations is much more expensive than living in rural areas. This is why many families choose to move to smaller towns. Location is a big factor when it comes to living costs, such as housing.

Living in rural areas also presents a simpler lifestyle. Oftentimes, it’s not the cost of the commodities that make city living so expensive. It’s the inherent lifestyle that goes along with it. With consumerism so blatantly promoted in almost every corner, it is easy to get into an unhealthy spending habit.

Some people move to find a new job, transfer to a new school, or be closer to family. Oftentimes though, the move is done to have a better and healthier life. After all, you get to live once, and you should enjoy your life even when you are staying at home.