If you work on a construction site, chances are you already know the dangers lurking, all around you. One way to protect yourself is by having the right equipment and wearing clothes made for the job. Here is a reminder why workwear is necessary, the various categories of PPE (personal protective equipment) and the importance of investing in high-quality.

Why is it important to wear protective clothing and equipment?

Protective clothing and equipment are part of PPE. They are necessary in certain workplaces, in order to protect the workers. Many companies turn to Engelbert Strauss, in order to protect their employees from health and safety risks. Their professional clothes help reduce the dangers of personal injury and illness. They are crucial tools to everyone on the work site, whether they work indoor or outdoor, but also to those who manage the workforce, to avoid legal issues and create a safe work environment for all.

How can you determine the type of PPE to wear?

Rules and regulations often define what a worker needs in terms of PPE. But in the end, it is the work that one has to do that calls for certain protective pieces to be worn. There are various categories of PPE which starts with clothing.

Often, workers will need to be seen at all time, to avoid accidents. Wearing colorful clothing and high-visibility jackets is the first solution to this problem. Also, the fabric used to create pants has to be strong, while allowing fluid movement, to protect from any debris and to allow the worker to move away rapidly, in case he needs to do so.

Then, there are many protective equipments that may be needed, according to the worker’s job. It starts with the protection of the head with a helmet, safety glasses for the eyes, and hearing protection to keep the sound level manageable. A mask will also be required when working in environments that can be toxic for lungs. The work may also call for protecting gloves to protect from vibrations, cuts, heat or cold, and even bacterial or chemical risks. Finally, the feet will require particular boots on construction grounds or other types of shoes, according to the surface workers may walk on.

Why must organizations invest in high-quality safety equipment and workwear?

Accidents can be avoided. That is why there are many existing rules and regulations when it comes to PPE, that are law, in every country. To avoid any legal issues, companies must satisfy these requirements, for each employee, according to their job. But it’s not just about the law. It’s also about making sure employees are not at risk, so that they feel comfortable working for the company. Being anxious on the job, because someone feels in danger, will most probably result in an accident or employees will not remain long within the company. Investing in high-quality equipment and workwear is the best way to ensure the positive moral of the workers, and keeping them at work, instead of on sick leave.