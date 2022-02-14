Blogging is an understated tool that all businesses should use at their disposal. Blogs provide businesses with an opportunity to express their achievements, opinions and reaffirm their brand goals through a series of events within the business’s history. Today, brands use blogging as a way of expanding their reach naturally, especially when B2B markets are concerned. Blogs have been statistically proven to help attract 67% more leads for a business and understanding how is very important. Especially if your business currently does not have a blog. Continue reading, to find out exactly how blogging can work for your business.

Affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing has proven to be very useful in driving the traffic numbers to and from brands. Many blogs that manage to collate large numbers will be recruited under brands, with special blogging affiliate initiatives, to drive traffic to businesses sites. A great example currently, is CSGO gambling. CSGO has managed to grow exceptionally over the past 2 years, and this is all believed to be due to affiliate marketing. With affiliate promotion codes integrated within blog posts, that allowed players to get their hands on the rarest and priciest rust skins, CSGO gambling saw a huge influx of numbers.

Email marketing

Your business blog can bring together a large number of subscribers, who sign up to stay up to date with the latest updates. Your email newsletters can briefly summarise leads and things of interest to your target audience- think of it like a sweet and short blurb of a book. This should then convert more audience to your main blog, where you can promote regular promotions to your target audience.

Growing your email subscriber list is essential, and the best thing about it is, you can use secondary sources such as social media for example, as a way of generating more numbers of subscribers at your brands side.

How does a business benefit from a blog?

Businesses benefit from a blog as a way of generating natural and organic conversions. When you create content that is related to your niche; and it is informative to the audience, you are serving a valuable purpose that will generate long term trust. This kind of content will show your audience that they can trust you, and they should keep coming back to you for more information.

Forbes have reported that from a business perspective, blog posts will often aid the audience in making a purchase decision, however 47% of buyers will need to read at least 3-5 blog posts before they are convinced to make a purchase from a brand. Therefore, what you publish on your blog post should come with credible information that will resonate to your target audience.

If you implore great SEO tactics within your articles, you should be able to get on the first page of the SERPs on google, which should definitely aid the driven traffic towards your site anyway. While SEO is an ever-changing game that must be kept up with, the longer you are in the SERPs, the greater authenticity you will have. If you use an affiliate linking programme, that leads readers to your site, you are automatically giving your brand greater authenticity in the rankings of Google. So, when in doubt, try and think of as many ways to link your blog posts to other sites and blogs-guest blog posting is another alternative to try, to make Google authenticate your business in the long term. Appearing on the first page of Google is often a way of generating the most traffic, leads and conversions.