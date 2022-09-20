Wondering whether now is the time to make the switch to an electric vehicle? Many people have switched to an EV in recent times and this is for good reason. It is a change that everyone will have to make at some point with the 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles on the horizon, but you will also find that there are many benefits to making the change now.

They are Becoming More Popular

One of the reasons to switch now is that they are becoming more popular with a staggering growth of 92% in 2021 compared to 2020. Electric cars used to be a rare sight on the road but this is fast changing and there is now a growing pressure from society to switch with the environment being such a major talking point and with people looking for ways to reduce their impact. You do not want to be the last person to make the switch, so many are changing now and reaping the benefits. The rise in popularity even means that they are now appearing in the used car market, so you can search in your area such as Vauxhall cars Luton for those in Bedfordshire.

Safer, Easier to Maintain & Cheaper

Speaking of benefits, the main benefits of electric cars are that they are safer, easier to maintain and cheaper than petrol or diesel cars. In terms of safety, there is not much difference between electric and diesel but you will find that all modern cars come with impressive safety features and most new cars are now electric or hybrid. They are also a lot easier to maintain due to the fact that there are fewer parts and no internal combustion engine, so you do not need to do much to keep them in good condition and it is cheap to look after them.

It is also much cheaper to drive an electric car. Although more expensive upfront (although there is an electric car grant), you will make significant long-term savings as you do not need to buy fuel (a major cost right now).

Other Perks

There are then other perks of driving an electric car, such as having to pay no road tax (another reason why they are a smart financial investment). There are also many more different types of EVs to choose from and the charging network is constantly growing, so you do not have to worry about range, particularly with battery technology constantly improving.

As you can see, now is a great time to switch to an electric car as there are many benefits to enjoy. Additionally, many people are looking to both save money and reduce their environmental impact right now and switching to an electric car is an effective way to do this and there are many excellent models in various different car categories to now choose from.