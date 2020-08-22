Ideally, all your senses should work perfectly together for your body to be able to function properly. This includes your sense of touch, taste, smell, hearing, and most importantly, your sense of sight. According to various studies, the eyes are the most developed sensory organs, with a larger part of the brain dedicated to your vision compared to all your other senses combined. There may be instances wherein you take your eyesight for granted, but as soon as you encounter vision problems, for sure, you will exert all your efforts to restore it. This, along with the other grounds below are the reasons why you should strive to improve your vision.

For Your Safety

One of the primary reasons why you need to exert the extra effort to improve your vision is because your eyes keep you away from the danger around you. For instance, if you see a car coming towards the road, then you know that you should stay on the sidewalk so that you won’t be hit by that vehicle. Thus, it can be deemed that your sense of sight is one of the most important senses for your self-preservation.

To Connect to the Surroundings

Another reason why you need to strive to improve on your vision is that your eyes are the primary senses that connect you to your surroundings. Your eyes give you the ability to perceive movement and eventually, make an assessment about that motion. For instance, when you see a child eating ice cream with his mother wiping the drips on his shirt, then your mind will tell you that they have a loving relationship and that the kid loves ice cream. With your eyesight, you will have a better understanding of the world around you.

Keep Mind Sharp and Alert

Lastly, strive to improve your vision because it keeps your mind sharp and alert. Your eyes can pave the way for the frequent stimulation of your mind when it comes to sensing danger, as well as appreciating and understanding the things around you. This in turn helps with your overall cognition and enhanced brain function.

HOW TO MAINTAIN GOOD EYESIGHT?

Since your eyes are important in keeping you safe and understanding your environment, it is just proper to ensure that you take good care of them. In line with this, below are some of the tips to ensure that you maintain good eyesight.

Go for Regular Eye Screening

One of the things that you can do to ensure that there are no issues when it comes to your eyes is to go for regular eye screening. Some of the best eye surgeons that also give routine eye exams make it a point to conduct a dilated eye exam to check your retina and optic nerve, as well as a refraction test to determine the sharpness of your near and distance vision. These eye exams can help identify eye diseases early on, while they are still easier to treat.

Eat the Right Food

Another simple thing that you can do to ensure that you have good eyesight is to be selective of the food that you take in. As much as possible, go for those which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamins C and E because these nutrients lower your risk of developing macular degeneration or cataracts. For this, a good start would be feasting on green veggies, eggs, as well as citrus fruits.

Shield Your Eyes from the Sun

Be conscious of the fact that the harmful rays of the sun may cause significant damage to your eyes. For this reason, it is a good idea to always shield your eyes from the sun. Choose a pair of sunglasses that can block 99% of ultraviolet (UV) rays, with some even featuring wrap around lenses that help protect your eyes from the sides. If you wear contacts, go for those that offer UV protection as well, but wearing sunglasses is still advisable.

Wear Protective Equipment

Whenever you are subjected to hazardous situations, make sure that you protect your eyes by wearing the proper protective equipment. This is true perhaps in your workplace, and even when you join sports such as ice hockey or racquetball that can lead to an eye injury. In terms of the latter, there are sports goggles with polycarbonate lenses that can help shield your eyes.

Take Screen Breaks

If you are in front of your computer most of the time, then you must take frequent breaks to look away from your screen. When you stare at your screen for a long time, you may experience eyestrain or blurry vision, as well as dry eyes and even headaches. A general rule of thumb is to take a screen break every 20 minutes. In addition to this, it will help if you sit on a chair that is adjustable, such that your screen is at an eye level.

Don’t Use Old Makeup

If you are fond of wearing makeup, it is a good idea to throw away the old ones because bacteria tend to grow into these products that you use for your eyes. As much as possible, replace the products that you use every three months for you to avoid irritating your eyes.

You must strive to improve your vision because your eyesight is important for your safety since it connects you to your surroundings. A good vision will also help in keeping your mind sharp and alert. For this reason, make sure that you go for regular eye checkups and eat the right kinds of foods that will be beneficial for your eyes. Along with this, make sure that your eyes are properly protected from the sun and other external elements. If you are always in front of the computer, take frequent screen breaks, and if you are fond of using makeup, make sure that you throw away the old ones. All these are geared towards ensuring that you maintain good eyesight because a good vision is key for you to function properly.