There is currently around 50% of the UK workforce who are working from home in 2020, which is approximately 16 million people.

With many working remotely under the request of their employer, there may be a sentiment that they do not need to get insurance whilst working remotely. However, this is certainly not the case, explains insurance broker Get Indemnity.

“Whilst accidents are common at work, this is typically covered by your business insurance, but does not typically cover what happens to employees when they are out of the office, unless it is specific to that location such as working on a construction site or out in the field” explains one of the analysts at the London-based broker.

“Working from home still exposes you to a number of risks, which employers must not take for granted. This includes fires, theft, cyber attacks and loss of key documents,” they continue.

“We have found that a number of SMEs have not asked for new quotes when it comes to renewing their business insurance and they continue to pay the same or higher rates each year,” explains Get Indemnity chief, Simon Taylor.

“But circumstances have changed massively and the workplace is very different now to how it was a year ago, taking covid-19 into account. Companies of all sizes should actively be pursuing different quotes and this should also take into consideration any other employees working remotely, who may have access to expensive equipment such as computers or hold important information or documents.”

Get Indemnity recently launched a product to help organisations get covered for a three-day working week in the office, allowing staff to continue to work at home if they wish, but saving the company money on insurance.

Firms can look for specific working at home policies, but should look to bulk up their current policies for any eve