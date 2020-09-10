If you are thinking about starting a website or a blog, you have likely already started considering different content management systems. Having a good content management system, or CMS is essential to the operation of your business. There are a few main options that people tend to use when selecting a CMS, Joomla being one of them. We will be going over why you should consider using Joomla rather than any other CMS.

What is a CMS?

In order to analyze the choices properly, it is important to gain a clear understanding of what a CMS really is. Basically, CMS is a software that enables you to create a website without needing to have any technical coding knowledge. A CMS will create, manage, and store your content so that you can focus on adding and rearranging your text and images. The CMS will be working to make your website accessible to your viewers. There are many different templates and pre-designed options to speed up the website building process.

Joomla Benefits – Pricing

Joomla is an open-source CMS that is also free to use. This is a great benefit for not only first-time users but established web developers as well. You are able to download the source code, and you will have unrestricted rights to the software. This enables users to run Joomla without having to worry that it won’t work for them in the future. The plugins for Joomla cost between $0-$70, on average.

Drupal, a comparative CMS, is also free to install and is open source. However, the cost of its plugins tends to be higher. On average, Drupal plugins cost $0-$100.

Advanced Controls

Joomla offers a wide variety of access controls. Joomla is flexible because you have the option of customization, which you would not necessarily get with a different CMS. You will be able to adjust the SEO settings in order to maximize your brand awareness. Having some technical knowledge is a plus when using Joomla, but beginners can use it as well. If you are interested in learning about it, check out this Joomla beginner tutorial for more information.

WordPress, as a comparison, is considered to be very easy and beginner-friendly. However, it lacks the customization options that Joomla offers. Everything tends to be more ‘pre-packaged’ with WordPress, and templates are used frequently.

Security

A website owner needs to be very cautious about virtual security. If hackers breach their database, they will run the risk of losing customer loyalty and future sales. Joomla has excellent security because they have multiple measures in place to prevent hackers. Joomla has two-factor authentication that prevents people from logging in if they should not have access. Whenever a login attempt is made, a temporary code will be sent to your cell phone, which you will need to enter. They also implement B-Crypt Algorithm, which will scramble all the passwords contained in the database.

WordPress also takes security seriously, but it is more difficult to maintain due to its thousands of different plugins. It is difficult to ensure that every plugin remains compatible with the platform and that they all comply with security standards.

Multilingual Support

Joomla has built-in multilingual capabilities, which come into effect upon installation. It has over 75 different languages available, making it a useful CMS worldwide. This is very helpful for organizations that contain employees from different countries, making it simple for everyone to communicate with one another. You can change the language at will without needing to code at all.

WordPress also has multilingual capabilities, but it is not a built-in feature. Instead, you need to use a third-party plugin, which makes the whole process more complicated. As well, it could cause serious complications if the plugin stops working for whatever reason. The issue would need to be resolved ASAP in order for business operations to continue as normal.

How to Get Started with Joomla

Once you have decided that Joomla is the best CMS for you, you will need to learn how to get started with it. As mentioned before, there are many tutorials and documentation available online for you to read. After that, Joomla has an auto-installer making it easy to obtain the software. From there, you can start creating articles and categories to organize where your content is going to go. You can either work by yourself or with a web developer to shape your website into exactly what you have been picturing.