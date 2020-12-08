Castlegate and Wellington Square shopping centres are giving 12 lucky children the chance to win a Facetime call with Santa.

Christmas is going to be a little different this year – even Santa can’t escape the social distancing rules! However, thanks to a clever competition courtesy of Castlegate and Wellington Square shopping centres in Stockton on Tees, Santa will still be able to make an appearance this Christmas.

The shopping centres’ virtual campaign will make sure festive cheer and a special visit from Santa is still brought to the community of Stockton this Christmas.

This year, like many other places, the shopping centres are unable to run their annual Christmas grotto. However, the team are still determined to deliver a magical Christmas experience for local children by giving them an opportunity to win an exclusive video call from the big man himself.

Completely free to enter, this competition simply asks users to visit either Castlegate (@CGSCStockton) or Wellington Square (@WellingtonShops) Facebook pages and comment on the corresponding competition post. The competition launches on Tuesday 1st December and runs until the 12th December.

Twelve lucky winners will then be selected at random on Saturday 19th of December and each will WIN a virtual call with Santa held on Saturday the 12th December, plus a present!

The campaign hopes to spread some Christmas magic and sparkle during December and tick one (or even 2) items off the little ones’ wish lists.

Marketing Co-ordinator, Chantal Taylor said, “We’re looking forward to providing a COVID friendly and safe Christmas campaign this year. Although it is not what we originally had planned, we are excited to spread some festive cheer that involves the local community and we are really pleased that we can help families to see Santa this year. ”

“This competition is part of our wider 12 days of Christmas campaign, that aims to help the residents of Stockton to have a very merry Christmas.”

For more details about the virtual Santa competition and the rest of the 12 days of Christmas campaign, visit the centres’ websites; www.castlegateshoppingcentre.com or www.wellingtonshops.co.uk