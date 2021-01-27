With 87%* of children now attending the school of Mum & Dad, Castlegate and Wellington Square shopping centres have decided to reward children for their hard work and dedication.

The idea of school being closed probably sounded like a great idea to children across the country when it was announced at the start of the year but now as we are in the fourth week of homeschooling, the novelty has certainly worn off!

Homeschooling is very hectic and stressful, trying to keep up with the minefield of online lessons and home learning, while in a very different setting with far too many distractions and with parents trying to work at the same time. All on top of not getting to see their friends or have any extracurricular activities, it is a lot for children to deal with.

The Stockton shopping centres’ Homeschool Heroes campaign will reward local children for their hard work while learning at home. Their reward will include a present and a call from their favourite princess or superhero.

Completely free to enter, this competition simply asks parents to visit either Castlegate (www.castlegateshoppingcentre.com) or Wellington Square (www.wellingtonshops.co.uk) website and complete a short entry form explaining why their child deserves the prize. The competition runs until midday on Friday 12th February 2021.

Ten lucky winners will each WIN a virtual call with their hero as a half term treat they won’t forget!

Marketing Co-ordinator, Chantal Taylor said, “We are so impressed with how families in Stockton are coping during these unprecedented times and we wanted to show that their hard work had not gone unnoticed. We know that February half term will not be quite what children are used to so wanted to do our bit to help make it as fun as possible in a COVID friendly way.”

For more details about the Homeschool Hero competition visit the centres’ websites; www.castlegateshoppingcentre.com or www.wellingtonshops.co.uk