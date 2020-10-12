Couples across the North East are invited to raise funds for local autism charity, Daisy Chain, to be in with a chance of winning their dream wedding.

The whole wedding package, with a value of thousands of pounds, has been provided by local businesses and will be hosted at Hardwick Hall Hotel.

To be in with a chance of winning, entrants must raise a minimum of £1,000 for the charity, which will bag them a ticket in the raffle draw. It’s up to couples how to raise funds but entrants will be provided with a fundraising pack which offers ideas and tips.

The wedding package includes:

Hardwick Hall Hotel venue, catering and overnight stay with bridal breakfast provided by Ramside Estates

Choice of date (Monday to Friday in 2021 or Saturday/Sunday date 2022)

Wedding dress provided by Bridal Factory Outlet, Northallerton

Bridal hair package provided by BePremiere Hair

Groom’s suit provided by Psyche, Middlesbrough

Groomsmen suits provided by Psyche, Middlesbrough

Groomsmen grooming provided by Headquarters

Wedding cars provided by Classic Wedding Cars NE and Sytner Mercedes-Benz of Teesside

Photography provided by Matthew Wright Photography

Flowers provided by Sweet William Floral Design

Bridal nails and Fakebake tan from Cici’s Nail Bar

3-month couples gym membership from Lifestyle Fitness

In 2017, 9,557 couples were married in the North East* and according to data from leading wedding planning service, Hitched, the average cost of weddings last year was £31,974.

Neeraj Sharma, chief executive of Daisy Chain, said: “After a turbulent year for weddings, with many couples forced to cancel or curtail their plans, we wanted to help a North East couple have their chance at winning a dream day.

“The demand for weddings will increase in 2021 and so will the cost! For many people the rocketing prices just won’t be affordable. This competition will give people the chance to win their dream day, as well as raising vital funds for our charity.

“I would like to personally thank each and every one of the amazing local businesses that have pulled together to help us offer this amazing wedding package, but a special thanks must go to Ramside Estates for offering its beautiful Hardwick Hall Hotel venue.

“The funds raised will be reinvested in our services here at Daisy Chain, helping to provide much-needed support and advice for people living with autism and their families. Now more than ever, we need to find innovative ways for generating income, and this has definitely been an off-the-wall idea!”

John Adamson, managing director at Ramside Estates, said: “We have seen many wonderful weddings over the years at Hardwick Hall Hotel, but this one in particular will be one we will always remember. The wedding package demonstrates the true camaraderie of organisations in the North East and will result in a great deal of fundraising for a very worthy charity.

“I wish the entrants the best of luck in their fundraising endeavours, and we look forward to seeing the winners tie the knot!”

To find out more about the competition, or to enter, please visit www.daisychainproject.co.uk/win-a-wedding.

*Office of National Statistics