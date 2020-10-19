JUST days after being awarded a prestigious national award, a leading regional construction company is celebrating another major accolade.

Earlier this month, Northallerton-based Walter Thompson Ltd was declared winner of the Most Considerate Site (£1m to £2.5m) category at this year’s Considerate Constructors Scheme’s (CCS) National Site Awards.

Now the company, celebrating its centenary this year, has scooped another national award, this time winning a Quality Recognition Award (QRA) run by Premier Guarantee, one of the UK’s leading providers of structural warranties and building control.

Walter Thompson was named a QRA winner for the month of August for its work constructing a care home and apartments at Finkills Way, Northallerton. The Kensington Care Home project was completed on behalf of the Crown Care Group.

Paul Hammerton, Managing Director of Walter Thompson, said: “We’re proud to be a recipient of a Premier Guarantee Quality Recognition Award, part of their Excellence Awards programme, for our work on the Finkills Way project.

“The award recognises the hard work, dedication and outstanding workmanship of our on-site project team led by Project Manager Phillip Gallagher and Site Manager Ian Saye.

“The Quality Recognition Awards is a new initiative by Premier Guarantee, which looks to recognise, celebrate and commend consistent quality in construction.”

The Kensington Care Apartments are divided into three blocks. There are 31 apartments, consisting of 13 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom units. The upper apartments have external balconies and the ground floor apartments have a dedicated external area.

The QRAs focus on the standards of site management and workmanship, while also considering health and safety, site tidiness and general co-operation.

Premier Guarantee’s Risk Management Surveyor for the scheme, Mark Allison, said: “The awards process has been slightly different this year given the Covid-19 pandemic. We still felt it was just as important, if not more important, to recognise the quality still being built and attend sites to physically present the awards to the teams responsible.

“During my visit I saw great organisation across the whole site from Walter Thompson. The compound was well managed and tidy, as was the whole site.

“There was great signage, and health and safety was clearly a priority. The build itself was clean and concise all the way through – there were no risk management issues and the company was a pleasure to work with.”

Walter Thompson’s CCS Gold Award was in recognition of work on the Breckon Hill Primary School project in Middlesbrough, where the company completed an extension and refurbishment project.

The company has continued to work throughout the pandemic, adhering to rigidly enforced Covid protocols, based on Government and Construction Leadership Council guidelines.

Family-owned Walter Thompson was founded in 1920 and is part of the FT Group. The group incorporates Walter Thompson Ltd, Tom Willoughby Ltd, Langtons Northallerton Ltd and George Fordy Properties Ltd.

For more information about the company go to https://www.walterthompson.co.uk