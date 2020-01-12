George’s movement on the court is a case study in effortless motion. Watch him take a defender off a screen — his path to get to the rim is like watching water move past stones, each step the efficient, exact answer to a defensive shift.

“For Paul, control is his form of quickness,” says Hardman. “It’s why he looks so smooth when he moves on the court. He refines his footwork to only what’s essential. If a defender shows him something unexpected, he has a move to counter it, so he always looks in control.”

The tool enabling that control in the PG4 is the Air Strobel, a lightweight footbed made up of a full-length Nike Air unit, sewn onto the upper so that the foot is directly atop the cushioning. The dot-welded Nike Air bag replaces the traditional strobel (more on that here). The integration leads to a harmonious responsiveness off the forefoot and a plush stability in the heel. The full-length Air caters to George’s fluid offensive game as he engages the full surface area of the foot, whether he’s timing a crossover or needs to make an irregularly-paced burst. The Air Strobel, serving all points of contact with the floor, is designed for the jazz-like rhythms of the game.