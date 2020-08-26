Moving to a new country is not an easy thing. You have to learn a new language, find accommodation for yourself, and look for a new job at that place. It will feel tempting when signing the employment contract after reaching Italy. However, it is still not easy to start over life at a new home even after getting a job.

Requirements and Eligibility Criteria

Every place in the world has its requirements and eligibility criteria to get into an institute, whether for jobs or studies. You have to provide specifications and stand on eligibility criteria to become a part of that institute. They vary from place to place and institute to institute. Some requirements and eligibility criteria are easy to provide, and some require a lot of effort.

But talking about Italy here, you should try to find and apply for a work in Italy before reaching Italy. It is necessary for non-European job seekers.

Terms and conditions for jobs in Italy

Every staff member has an employment contract, whether old employee or new hiring. It clarifies the details in specific of the working relationship between both employee and hiring institute. It has all the minor and significant information, including job, salary, responsibilities and duty, sick pay, holiday, and notice periods.

There are two types of employment contracts i.e., permanent employment contract and fixed-term employment contract. Both of these contracts are bounded by the general rules of the establishment by the Italian Civil Code. In Italy, new legislation has been passed out to encourage companies to offer more permanent employment contracts. This legislation discourages the fixed-term employment contracts and has imposed several limitations on it. It is ultimately a new course implicated since 2015.

Employment Agreements

National Collective Agreement (NCA) is used by each industry, which helps regulate the employment terms. It is usually in the form of a simple hiring letter. This letter requires information regarding the new hiring, such as identity, workplace, joining date, trial period, employment duration, employee’s duties, and provisional specifications.

Permanent Employment Contract

This is a more traditional and most preferred employment contract. This employment contract has an indefinite period and offers employment protection. There is no end date, and conditions to fire are strict. This employment contract is more desired than others in Italy.

Fixed Term Employment Contract

Employees are still hired based on fixed-term employment contracts. It is for a limited period of 12 months and can be extended to up to 24 months. This contract may not exceed 20% of the threshold of the workforce. This contract lasts for a specific period and terminates automatically.

Part-time Contracts

In this contract, the employee’s working hours are specified in the form of writing. By this contract, flexibility can be made in the clauses that will help you continue any part-time job. Everything is mentioned in the agreement. Make your specifications clear.

On-call Contracts

When going for on-call Contracts, make sure you mention your availability and working hours. Make an option for short notice availability. Make this contract in the form of a draft. And if you are called for extra time apart from the agreement, you can ask for wages for that time. It is cooperative

Novitiate contracts

This contract focuses on vocational and occupational training. An employer is allowed to hire a beginner based on defined thresholds. An apprentice has to prove that he has the required professional skills and qualifications over time.

Signing the contract

If everything seems right to you, it fits your comfort level; then, it’s better to opt for the job without considering any other option. If you agree to terms and conditions and the contracts, go with you, sign it off, and begin a new life in Italy.