An ambitious firm of North East architects and interior designers has seen strong end-of-year trading following its earlier merger with a London practice and work to support the development of several multi-million-pound construction projects.

Stockton-on-Tees based Studio Anyo, which joined with Create Architecture in February 2021, is now eyeing more success in 2022 on the back of a rapidly increasing volume of work for regional and national clients.

The firm, which currently has a £1.5m turnover and employs 18 people across its two studios, has reported a 30% increase in work in the last 12 months as it targets £5 million in sales revenue within the next three years as part of an ambitious development strategy.

A six-figure contract to design offsite modular apartment blocks and the technical design of the modular system for a new residential development at North Horsham, for Legal & General Modular Homes, new student accommodation in Nottingham and London for IQ Student Accommodation, are among a host of projects driving expansion for Studio Anyo.

The multi-discipline practice has also secured considerable increase in the volume of North East-based work it undertakes in the wake of the merger. This includes a six-figure contract to design and project manage a £20m cinema and leisure complex at the Fieldon Bridge Retail Park in Bishop Auckland.

It was also the lead on the recently completed £1m architectural conversion and redevelopment of the former railway hotel in Spennymoor, which was transformed into a new regional centre for Changing Lives, a charity that helps vulnerable people across the UK.

More work in offsite modular construction and the renewables sector will also contribute significantly to growth as the firm looks to promote its new London-based design expertise to regional markets alongside its strong technical capabilities.

Commercial success is also boosting workforce numbers with the recent hire of two new architects and further recruitment across both studios in the coming months.

Director Craig Kipling said Studio Anyo is going for growth on the backof continued demand for services, underpinned by a track record of resolving challenging architectural and commercial design issues and investment in experienced and skilled people.

He said: “We are now busier than ever since the merger of two studios and we’re involved in developing new projects right across the country and launching new services and products, which is all very encouraging.

“As our customers’ own investment and development plans come to fruition, we are seeing strong demand for top drawer architectural design experience and supporting technical skills. We’re very confident about the future and expect the sectors we support to remain busy.

“We have a strong client base, who are keen to work with us going forward, and continue to look forward to meeting and exceeding their needs this year from both our Stockton and London studios.”