Yorkshire-based Almscliffe-Dhesi Developments (2) Ltd has completed a significant property deal by the A66 in Middlesbrough.

Almscliffe-Dhesi Developments (2) Ltd, part of the Almscliffe-Dhesi Group, is converting a brownfield site opposite the SG Petch car dealership into a brand-new drive-thru’ roadside location.

The 6,200 sq ft development, which has received planning approval, comprises three stand-alone units which will be occupied by Burger King, Taco Bell and Greggs, all of whom have taken long-term leases. The £3.5 million scheme is being funded and ultimately owned by Wordie Properties Limited, a Glasgow-based property company.

Neil Creeney, who owns and runs Almscliffe-Dhesi Group with his business partner Bal Singh, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have completed this property deal. It is an excellent example of the commercial property business blueprint that we want to follow.

“This blueprint involves locating a vacant visible, roadside site, preferably in Yorkshire, the North East or Humberside, and obtaining planning permission to develop it for retail and roadside uses. We have a number of excellent contacts for nationally renowned end users, including supermarkets, drive-thru’ outlets and retail operators, who are looking for what we can provide.

“In this instance, we are proud to have attracted three superb roadside operations in Burger King, Taco Bell and Greggs, who all have a tremendous national reputation. We are also providing electric vehicle charging points via Osprey. This presence will ensure that this development is a resounding success and a significant addition to Middlesbrough’s retail offering.”

Bal Singh added: “Our developments will breathe new life into vacant brownfield sites and provide much-needed new facilities and jobs for towns such as Middlesbrough. This chimes in with the Government’s levelling up agenda for the north, which aims to invest in northern towns who have previously been left behind.

“We have a number of other similar exciting projects in the pipeline, in Stanley (Co Durham), Sunderland, Darlington, Washington (Tyne and Wear) and Scunthorpe. These are at various stages in the development process.”

Charles Wordie of Wordie Properties commented: “We are hugely enthusiastic about this opportunity, particularly given it location and proximity to Teesworks , the UK’s largest Freeport. The regeneration of this area of Teesside is significant and to be a small part of it is very exciting.

“The property will be an excellent addition to our portfolio and augment our existing holdings in the region. We look forward to working with Neil, Bal and their team to a successful completion.”

The main contractor for the Middlesbrough drive-thru’ development is Darlington-based Wharton Construction. Director Matthew Wharton said: “We are proud to be contributing to the redevelopment of this brownfield site. The investment that is being delivered into the Teesworks site will have a knock-on effect across the Tees Valley in terms of jobs and services, of which this project is just one example.”

Neil Creeney and Bal Singh formed ADG in 2019. Neil previously worked for well-known Yorkshire developers Opus North and S Harrison Developments, while Bal owned a string of successful pharmacies in the North East.