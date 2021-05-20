X is the first new music from Working Men’s Club since their acclaimed self-titled debut was released in the autumn of 2020, the album was the band’s perfect statement of intent, X is the delivery, the message, the action.



X rides on a sustained attack and gives way to a glorious synth heavy release of a chorus that’s just biding its time for a summer of discontent and dancing. This is the sound of your new favourite band hitting their stride. Count the days ’til you can see them in a field or in a club again.



X was recorded, produced and mixed by Ross Orton, the video was directed by the bands visual team, Steve Hockett and IMPA TV.



Talking about the video Steve said: The video is a visual exploration of the line “there’s no start to this end”. Shot in a big ex-industrial fridge by IMPATV, we filmed Syds live performance with graphic projections using live analogue video feedback. Listen / buy HERE



Having just played a set premiering the new track at this year’s virtual 6 Music festival, the band have announced a headline U.K. tour in November, culminating in their biggest show to date at the Brixton Electric in London. The full list of shows is as follows:



07.11.21 – Engine Rooms – SOUTHAMPTON

08.11.21 – The Globe – CARDIFF

10.11.21 – The Fleece – BRISTOL

11.11.21 – Stylus – LEEDS

12.11.21 – O2 Ritz – MANCHESTER

13.11.21 – Garage (Stag & Dagger) – GLASGOW

14.11.21 – La Belle Angele (Stag & Dagger) – EDINBURGH

16.11.21 – Beat Generator – DUNDEE

17.11.21 – St Doms – NEWCASTLE

18.11.21 – Leadmill – SHEFFIELD

19.11.21 – O2 Academy 2 – BIRMINGHAM

23.11.21 – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM

24.11.21 – O2 Academy 2 – OXFORD

25.11.21 – Brixton Electric – LONDON



Tickets for the shows go on sale on the 1st April at 9am via www.workingmensclub.net



Britain’s most urgent young band – 4/5 Mojo



Outstanding debut – 4/5 The Guardian



Pulsating rave anthems on attention demanding debut – 5/5 NME Scintillating debut – 9/10 Uncut



Completely unforgettable – 5/5 DORK



WMC is a debut like no other in 2020, one that lands completely out of step with any current trends – 4/5 DIY



The whole album is a highlight-heavy affair…you need to hear this – Electronic Sound