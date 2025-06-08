World Heart Rhythm Week 2025 🫀

What & When

World Heart Rhythm Week (WHRW) 2025 is a global campaign dedicated to raising awareness about heart rhythm disorders—ranging from atrial fibrillation and supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) to sudden cardiac arrest and syncope. This year, it’s observed from Monday 2 June to Sunday 8 June 2025, as promoted by the Arrhythmia Alliance and its partners hmpgloballearningnetwork.com+14heartrhythmalliance.org+14facebook.com+14.

Theme: “One Heart, Many Rhythms: Awareness, Action, Advocacy”

The 2025 theme encourages a multi‑pronged approach:

Awareness : Learning to recognize and understand various arrhythmias.

Action : Getting heart rhythm screenings, such as pulse checks.

Advocacy: Supporting campaigns, sharing resources, and pushing for stronger cardiac health policies .

Why It Matters

1. Significant Health Risks

Arrhythmias can range from benign to life-threatening:

SVT causes rapid heartbeats (up to ≈250 bpm), often with breathlessness or anxiety, affecting ~35 per 100,000 people nationaltoday.com+1en.wikipedia.org+1.

Conditions like atrial fibrillation can lead to stroke, while ventricular fibrillation may cause sudden cardiac death .

2. Promoting Early Detection

Simple measures like a 30‑second manual pulse check—taught by the “Know Your Pulse” initiative—can identify abnormalities before they escalate .

3. Mobilising Community & Healthcare Support

Events such as public pulse-check clinics, social media campaigns, webinars, and networking programs help:

Educate people about symptoms.

Encourage timely medical assessments.

Support equitable access to treatments like catheter ablation, pacemakers, or defibrillators.

Activities & Resources

Global & Local Events

Arrhythmia Alliance chapters worldwide host both virtual and in-person events:

Know Your Pulse pop-ups in malls, parks, schools, workplaces.

Networking forums for patients, carers, and professionals.

Social media toolkits & resource packs for individuals and orgs to amplify the message facebook.comen.wikipedia.org+1en.wikipedia.org+1.

Special Focus: SVT Awareness Day

On 4 June 2025, a spotlight shone on SVT as a distinct but under-recognized condition that demands better diagnosis and public understanding .

A Brief History

1960s : Electrophysiological techniques emerge for understanding arrhythmias.

Late 20th century : Widespread adoption of ECG interpretation, catheter ablation, pacemakers, and implantable defibrillators.

2004 : Arrhythmia Alliance founded to coordinate global awareness, care, and policy efforts nationaltoday.com.

Since then: World Heart Rhythm Week has become a cornerstone event in international cardiac care advocacy.

5 Key Facts to Know

Many arrhythmias are easily managed and not immediately life-threatening en.wikipedia.org+15nationaltoday.com+15x.com+15. They can affect any age group, including children . Lifestyle factors, like smoking, can increase arrhythmia risk . Symptoms vary widely: from palpitations to syncope, with some cases completely asymptomatic . Technological advances continue—from genetic testing to implantables to minimally invasive treatments .

How You Can Get Involved

Check your pulse : Make manual pulse checks a habit—whether for yourself or loved ones.

Learn the signs : Palpitations, skipped beats, dizziness—don’t ignore them.

Support / Attend events : Take part in community health drives or host your own.

Share widely : Use social media with the hashtag #WHRW2025 to spread the word.

Advocate: Encourage better access to cardiac screening and treatment in your area.

In Summary

World Heart Rhythm Week 2025 is a vital time to unite for heart rhythm health—promoting greater awareness, prompt action, and stronger advocacy. Whether it’s through a pulse-check at a local event, supporting medical research, or simply sharing a social media toolkit, everyone can contribute to beating arrhythmia together.