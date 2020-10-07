World-leading digital business Big Bite has relocated to Albert North to accommodate its future growth.

The enterprise WordPress agency, which counts Amnesty International, The Times and The Wall Street Journal as clients, is the only WordPress VIP Gold partner in the UK and one of only nine in the world.

The move is an essential milestone for the company as it will enable the team to fulfil ambitious growth plans by hiring in excess of 20 staff in the next three years from the local area.

Iain McPherson, CEO and founder of Big Bite, said; “We had been looking for office space for some time, and had explored a number of options to accommodate our planned growth.

“We knew we wanted to stay local, ideally within the town’s digital and creative cluster, and Albert North provided the perfect solution.”

Boasting floor space of over 6,000 sq ft, the new first-floor office has been designed to meet the company’s long-term needs. A range of spaces and meeting rooms have been included to encourage collaboration across the company. Inspiration for the interior has been drawn from the team’s experiences in the US, including offices in New York, San Francisco and Texas.

The space will also be used for networking and training events, which includes the company’s Engineer training program which launched earlier in the year to train aspiring developers.

Big Bite has been committed to working with as many local businesses and tradespeople throughout the office fit-out. They enlisted the help of interior design specialists Cocoon & Bauer to design the space, Hartlepool based Big Interiors for the furniture, and Fox Creative and Smooth Print for signage.

“Our business operates globally, but our roots are firmly in Middlesbrough,” added Iain.

“The fact Albert North has been designed to specifically attract ambitious digital and creative businesses working alongside smaller independents and food outlets made it even more appealing for us.

“Even with the current backdrop of Covid-19, we’re very lucky to be continuing with our recruitment plans thanks to a number of new projects. We’re always on the lookout for talented web developers, and a full list of vacancies are on our website, bigbite.net.”

The rebirth of the town’s historic quarter has gone from strength to strength since Albert Road was transformed by Jomast into Albert North almost two years ago. With support from Middlesbrough Council, the area has benefited from significant regeneration with many of the town’s iconic buildings renovated to expand the digital cluster and create a bustling commercial district.

Mark Hill, commercial property director at Jomast, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Big Bite to 16/26.

“The fact that this world-leading business has chosen Albert North as its new home is testament to the expanding digital and creative hub we have created.

“Since regeneration of the area started, we have welcomed numerous other high-profile businesses, including Mabo and Salesfire.

“All the upper floor space at 16/26 is now fully occupied, and our focus remains on letting the ground-floor units which are suitable for a variety of uses such as food and beverage operators, independent retailers as well as office space.

Bespoke male groomers, King B, are also a recent addition to one of our ground-floor units alongside Cocoon & Bauer, Pie Jackers, Alkaline Kitchen and Ananda Wellbeing they are creating a vibrant business community.”

Businesses relocating to Albert North can take advantage of an incentive scheme which includes perks such as high-speed broadband, rent and rate incentives, free public health initiatives for all staff and a town centre loyalty card with exclusive discounts. Anyone interested in leasing units should contact Jomast directly on 01642 666 936 or visit www.albertnorth.co.uk for more details.