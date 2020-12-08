A NORTH-EAST hospice has received an unexpected donation of a limited-edition art print by a world-renowned artist.

St Teresa’s Hospice is one of a small number of charities around the world selected by artist Mackenzie Thorpe, who grew up in nearby Teesside, to receive one of the few prints made of his latest artwork.

Mackenzie created the pastel work, entitled ‘A Light in the Storm’, during lockdown after being inspired by a story from family friend Eloise Herridge, who described to the artist how she had lost her much-loved father Kim Brier to Covid-19 over the summer.

Unable to comfort each other in person, her family displayed yellow hearts in their windows as an act of remembrance and unity.

The original artwork will now be sold to raise funds for Cruse Bereavement Care, a national charity supporting people who have lost a loved one. Combined with money raised by the now sold-out limited-edition prints, Mackenzie hopes sales will generate more than £20,000.

Tracy Shutt, North-East hub manager for Cruse, said: “It is a great honour that Mackenzie Thorpe chose to support Cruse in this way. His picture perfectly encapsulates the feelings of grief and love that so many feel at this time.

“It has helped raise awareness of the essential work Cruse are doing to support bereaved people up and down the country, as well as raising the vital funds needed to make it all possible.”

St Teresa’s Hospice, in Darlington, has also become one of the lucky few charities to receive a print, after Tracy – who works closely with the hospice’s family support team – asked Mackenzie to include the hospice.

She added: “I nominated St Teresa’s Hospice because of the support they provide to families and carers when someone needs palliative or end of life care. I thought Mackenzie’s picture would provide comfort, peace and hope at such a challenging time in their lives.”

Gemma Guppy, the manager of Mackenzie’s Richmond gallery, Arthaus, who presented the print to the charity, said: “We are just so pleased to donate to such a worthy cause that helps so many people during very difficult times.

“We hope that Mackenzie’s work will offer some comfort and solace to everyone visiting St Teresa’s Hospice.”

Jane Bradshaw, chief executive of St Teresa’s Hospice, said: “We were touched to find out that Tracy from Cruse Bereavement Care had nominated St Teresa’s Hospice to receive the beautiful work by Mackenzie Thorpe.

“To be presented with the print during National Grief Awareness Week was very poignant, and it means a lot to know that our community value and appreciate the efforts of our team. The print will be a reminder to all who visit the Hospice of their hard work and dedication.”