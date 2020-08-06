Mr. Fux has commissioned a unique specification for his first all-electric hypercar; exterior to feature custom metallic purple bodywork, complemented by copper accents

Barcelona, 24 July 2020 – World-renowned car fanatic and businessman, Michael Fux, has commissioned a striking Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne to add to his collection, and in doing so becomes the first US customer for the Spanish brand in the modern era.

The bespoke specification for his all-electric Carmen Boulogne, one of just 19 to be built, were defined by Mr Fux at Hispano Suiza’s technical centre in Barcelona. Mr Fux, who has a collection of more than 160 cars, worked with the Hispano Suiza family and design team to create a Carmen Boulogne that reflected his love for vibrant colour and superlative luxury.

The elegant exterior of Mr Fux’s Hispano Suiza will be finished in an exquisite custom metallic purple, complemented by copper accents on the front grille, wing mirrors, window trim and wheels. This combination of colours retains the Carmen Boulogne’s timeless elegance while emphasising its aggressive sportiness and one-of-a-kind body contours. Inside, the white leather seats feature purple piping, while the carbon fibre steering wheel is finished in purple with a copper trim. Together the result is a commission that echoes the luxury and sporting heritage for which the Hispano Suiza brand is famed.

The Carmen Boulogne is the first all-electric car in Mr Fux’s collection, and appealed to him through its pioneering design, which is both elegant and futuristic, and its expertly engineered technology.

“I visited the Hispano Suiza facility in February and loved what I saw,” said Mr Fux. “I am a detail-orientated guy and I love colours that lift you up and give you a feeling of elation. When you see it, the Carmen Boulogne is undoubtedly a ‘wow’ car. It is retro and romantic, and you can’t avoid looking at it.

“I was impressed with the dedication of the Suqué Mateu family and their passion for the Hispano Suiza brand and its legacy. They are creating wonderful things, and you really become part of the customisation process when you work with them.”

Designed, developed and manufactured in Barcelona, the handcrafted Carmen Boulogne is based on a super-stiff, hand-laid carbon fibre monocoque. This provides the foundation for the car’s exceptional luxury, comfort, innovation and attention to detail, which are combined with technologically superior, fully electric performance.

Hispano Suiza launched the motorsport-inspired Carmen Boulogne in March this year, paying homage to the brand’s competition heritage. Sharing the Carmen’s expertly engineered chassis and powertrain technology, the Carmen Boulogne delivers a blend of exhilarating power, exceptional luxury and sporty styling.

Hispano Suiza is a historic car brand owned by the fourth generation of the Suqué Mateu family. Between 1904 and 1946, Hispano Suiza built more than 12,000 luxury performance cars and 50,000 aeroplane engines. Today, with its headquarters, technical centre, and manufacturing facility in Barcelona, Hispano Suiza embodies a proud Spanish spirit with a strong family legacy.