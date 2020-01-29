Active Chartered Financial Planners will be helping Yarm School students become Broadway stars by supporting its upcoming performance of Miss Saigon, after the success of 2018’s production of Les Misérables.

The Teesside-based firm, which provides financial planning and advice to clients across the North East and Yorkshire, is continuing its long-standing relationship with the school by jointly sponsoring, with Cleveland Land Services (CLS), the ambitious production, based on Giacomo Puccini’s opera Madame Butterfly. The show is taking place in the Princess Alexandra Auditorium from 5 February 2020.

Yarm School’s rising stars will take on the challenge of performing the multi-award winning musical, with a cast of more than 56 talented youngsters, both performers and behind the scenes, bringing to life the show’s beautiful songs, including the iconic Last Night of the World.

Miss Saigon is based during the Vietnam War, and focuses on the doomed love affair between US marine Chris and South Vietnamese bargirl Kim.

Active engages in a number of activities throughout the year with the team at Yarm School. As well as supporting the productions this year and in 2018, the team participates in the Yarm Student Apprentice competition, is regularly involved with the school’s careers guidance events, and offers student mentoring and work placement opportunities.

Karl Pemberton, managing director at Active Chartered Financial Planners, said: “We are very excited to have the opportunity to help these stars of the future bring such an exciting musical to Yarm. It’s a classic story which has been told time and again, and I’m sure that the production will be as impressive and heart-breaking as when performed by the professionals.

“Active is committed to the future of Teesside, and that includes supporting young people achieving their goals. We have a great relationship with Huw and the team, and we love getting involved at the school all year round. Of course, if we can offer help to any of the students who are interested in financial planning, or are considering a career in the sector, they know we’re happy to help.

“We can’t wait to take our seats in the stunning Princess Alexandra Auditorium to enjoy the show.”

Huw Williams, headmaster at Yarm School, said: “We are delighted and very grateful to have the support of Active Chartered Financial Planners and Cleveland Land Services as we bring another ambitious musical to the stage of the PAA here at Yarm School. Their support offers the director and the musical director the opportunity to build with the pupils a first-class production and an unforgettable experience, as well as ensuring that our audiences are wowed by the scale and ambition of the performances.

“I know that Karl is passionate about giving young people opportunities to realise their potential and that Active and CLS make significant contributions to the Teesside community; we are delighted to have such a positive relationship with them.”

