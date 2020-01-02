LEADING accountancy practice MHA Tait Walker is ending 2019 on a high by celebrating the team’s fundraising efforts which have raised thousands of pounds throughout the year for North East charities.

This year has seen a total of £20,000 donated to local charities, through fundraising by the firm’s charity committee, made up of volunteers across its four offices and individuals nominating charities closest to their hearts.

The firm’s efforts have benefitted a variety of North East charities and community projects over the last year. These include the Great North Air Ambulance, The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, The Sunshine Fund and Young Minds. Further money was raised through cash donations for smaller initiatives such as an ‘Odd Socks Day’, bake sales, foodbank collections, clothing donations and a ‘Wear it Pink Day’.

Individuals and small teams also raised money for causes close to them personally. These included events such as CEO Sleepout events and the Great North Run. The proceeds of which have been distributed among a wide range of local causes over the course of the year.

Andrew Moorby, managing partner at MHA Tait Walker, said: “Focusing on what is important to our team and what is closest to their hearts is what makes our fundraising and CSR efforts so worthwhile. The team have done a great job this year and really given their all to raise money for worthy causes.

“I am extremely proud of them all for supporting so many local charities and community projects. The charity team and lots of others work very hard to help as many community causes and initiatives as they can throughout the year. We look forward to 2020 and another great year of working together for our community.”