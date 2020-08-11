A POP-UP yoga session in a ‘secret garden’ was the start of regular classes at one of Sunderland’s most prestigious hair and beauty salons.

The session, led by experienced yoga teacher Helen Beeson at Reds Hair and Beauty Salon in East Herrington, attracted more than 20 people eager to practice their Pointer, Camel Downward Facing Dog poses.

Reds owner Susan Hall said she’d been planning the classes for some time: “We have so much space inside the salon and lockdown gave us the opportunity for us to landscape our large garden, which we’ve called Reds’ Secret Garden.

“So we’re pleased the classes are now up and running. We’re planning for Helen to lead two or three classes a week, on a Friday afternoon from 5pm and a Sunday afternoon from 3pm. If the weather is good the classes will be in the Secret Garden; if not, we’ll hold the classes inside.

“Our first session was brilliant, there was a buzz about the place and most of the class stayed behind for a chat and a drink afterwards – while socially distancing of course.

“We’ve been in East Herrington for more than 30 years and I see the classes as us being part of the local community. There will certainly be a social element and we now have an alcohol licence so we can serve wine as well as coffee and teas.”

Helen, who was worked in the fitness industry for 30 years said she’d thoroughly enjoyed the first pop-up session and was looking forward to the Reds classes.

“Our first session was a mixture of Reds clients and people who have attended my classes in the past. It was a mixed group, and went really well, Reds is the perfect venue – inside or out – for yoga classes,” Helen said.

“It was a Vinyasa class, a type of yoga that focuses on the flow of movement and breathing.

“I’ve known Susan for a long time – she’s been attending my classes for many years — and we’ve been talking about starting the Reds classes for a while, so it’s great to have finally started.

“No experience is needed and people of all ages are welcome, we can adapt what I’m teaching to what people are physically able to do. If someone has a back problem, for instance, we can work round it, I can always find an alternative.

“I think what Susan is doing here is great – it’s a holistic approach looking at both mind and body. Yoga is great relaxer and our classes are always nurturing, supportive and non-competitive.”

To book a class, contact Helen on 07798 930423 or email her on hbeeson1@icloud.com

A full range of hair appointments are available again at Reds, which reopened at the beginning of July with COVID restrictions in place. Some beauty treatments remain affected by COVID restrictions.

Reds is a member of L’Oreal’s prestigious Portfolio group of hairdressers, recognised by the hair care comapny for their creativity and expertise in the field of professional hairdressing. The salon has won L’Oreal’s regional Colour Trophy and a top award from Hair Magazine.

Hair and beauty appointments can be made via http://www.redshairandbeauty.com or by ringing 0191 5110288.