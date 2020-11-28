A team of young County Durham footballers is ready for the worst of the winter weather thanks to funding from a regional employer.

The 18 members of the boys’ Under 15 team at Barnard Castle Youth Football Club have each received a high-quality snood to cover both their heads and faces, which have been paid for with a £1,000 grant from Banks Property.

And the club’s 12 volunteer coaches haven’t been forgotten, with each of them receiving their own snood to wear on the sidelines at matches and training sessions.

Barnard Castle Youth FC play their home games on the sports field next to Green Lane Primary School and is one of six age group sides put out by the volunteer-run football club, which plays in the Teesside Junior Football Alliance.

It draws players from both within and beyond the immediate local area and has a strong ethos of giving every child a chance to get on the pitch.

Club secretary Cath Spence says: “Everyone knows how chilly it can get in our part of the world in the middle of the football season, and while we’d never fault the lads’ enthusiasm, anything that will help keep everyone that little bit warmer during cold training sessions is more than welcome.

“The snoods will serve a dual purpose of keeping players and coaches warm, and ensuring they’re complying with the rules around face coverings.

“It’s great to see a local business like Banks Property giving back to communities like this, especially at the moment, and this sort of corporate support is going to be hugely important to amateur and junior sports clubs going forward.

“Everyone’s really looking forward to getting back out onto the pitch as soon as we can do so safely and we’ll be ready to face the worst that the winter can throw at us.”

Chris Kelsey, communications manager at The Banks Group, adds: “The players and coaches at Barnard Castle Youth FC make a big commitment to their sport and we’ve very pleased to be able to help them keep a bit warmer over the winter.”

Anyone interested in applying for funding should first contact the fund manager for The Banks Community Fund at the County Durham Community Foundation via fundmanager@bankscommunityfund.org.uk or on 0191 378 6342 before applying for a grant to check if their group or project is eligible.