Communications specialist Ruth Edmundson has joined Newcastle based PR and content consultancy McBryde & Co as a senior PR and content executive. She is the current Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) North East Young Communicator of the Year.

The Sunderland native was appointed following a period of rapid growth for the boutique agency, which focuses on delivering agile communications solutions for businesses.

The move was fuelled by account wins including international subsea design and engineering innovators Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD), recruitment specialists Coleman James and healthcare accountancy experts BW Medical. The company was established just 12 months ago by former BBC journalist Rachel McBryde, who has over 20 years’ communications experience.

Ruth’s expertise spans the public and private sectors nationally and regionally. Following her graduation from Sunderland University with a First Class Honours Degree in Magazine Journalism, she worked as a freelance journalist. Ruth then moved to the communications department at South Tyneside Council in the digital team and as a press assistant.

For the past three years, Ruth worked at a leading brand communications agency, delivering content across a range of platforms for clients including a national rail franchise, multi-national IT consultancy, Metro Tyne & Wear and several public health organisations.

At McBryde & Co she will collaborate with ambitious professional service, manufacturing and engineering clients, bringing her experience working for some of the region’s biggest brands to bare, including the delivery of social media content, website copy, influencer and media relations.

Commenting on her appointment Ruth said; “I’ve known Rachel for several years and have always admired her work ethic, drive and most of all, her empathy. Over the past 12-months, it’s been inspiring to watch McBryde & Co’s growth and its resilience. It’s great to be part of an exciting new company. I can’t wait to use my skills to support McBryde & Co and its growing client base.

“Right now, while the world is in flux, Rachel’s commitment to working smart to achieve results while protecting wellbeing struck home. The team’s creativity, enthusiasm and McBryde & Co’s open and supportive culture were also big draws for me, there’s so much opportunity to learn, develop and help shape the business. I’m looking forward to seeing what we’ll achieve in the future.”

Ruth joins other multi-disciplinary consultants at McBryde & Co including filmographer Ben Smith, podcast producer and writer Bridget Hamilton and media relations specialists Nicola Williamson and Liz Walker.

McBryde & Co founder, Rachel McBryde, said; “I am delighted Ruth has joined our growing team. She is just the type of individual we want to attract; creative, self-motivated, a fantastic writer across digital channels as well as offline, with great media contacts. She’s a multi-talented all-rounder – her Young Communicator of the Year award recognises her skills and expertise and it’s our privilege to have her on board permanently.

“Ruth understands our vision. It’s never been more important to remain agile, listen to customers and tailor flexible solutions. We are living through a time when business needs can change significantly and rapidly overnight and because of our flexible approach, we can keep pace. Our clients recognise the value we deliver, we collaborate with them to become proactive advocates of their businesses, and our boutique offering is backed by significance experience, creative thinking and cutting-edge expertise.”