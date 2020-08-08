A young northeast entrepreneur who at just 23 has launched an online digital marketing agency to help businesses around the country with their online strategies.

Right Hook Studio, established by Matthew Smith, provides services around branding, website development and digital marketing so businesses can drive more business online.

Matthew Smith, Director at Right Hook Studio added: “Having only been in. business 1 year, it’s great to have already helped businesses around the country with digital marketing strategies. We’re very excited when we can bring extra revenue streams for businesses – sharing the success we bring for them.”

Right Hook Studio specialises in Branding, Website development, SEO, PPC and Paid social media ads and have clients including Integrum Services, Boxing Science and Generation Skincare.