A group of young volunteers is helping lead a review of sexual health services for young people in South Tyneside.

The ten strong team from Young Healthwatch South Tyneside will attend drop-in and appointment only sessions at clinics for the next four weeks to speak to young people aged under 25 to get their views on the services.

They will be at Palmer Community Hospital in Jarrow from this week on the following dates:

Tuesday 21 st January 2pm to 6pm

January 2pm to 6pm Saturday 25 th January 9am to 12noon

January 9am to 12noon Monday 27 th January 3pm to 7pm

January 3pm to 7pm Tuesday 4 th February 2pm to 7pm

February 2pm to 7pm Monday 10 th February 9am to 12noon

February 9am to 12noon Tuesday 11th February 2pm to 7pm.

They will also be visiting Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre in South Shields on Thursday 30th January from 4.30pm to 7.30pm and South Tyneside College on Tuesday 11th February from 10am to 2pm.

An online questionnaire has been launched and will run until the end of February. It asks questions including how young people access advice about contraception, what they know about sexual health services and, if they have used the services, how they rate them.

Healthwatch South Tyneside was asked by NHS commissioners and sexual health teams to review the sexual health service following the relocation of the main clinic from Stanhope Parade in South Shields to Palmer Community Hospital in October 2018.

The feedback in face to face interviews and the online survey will be used to recommend improvements to sexual health services for young people across the borough.

Dan Dobson, Sexual Health Service Outreach Lead for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We want to hear from young people about how they currently seek advice about sexual health and, if they have accessed sexual health services including our clinics, about their experiences.

“We are very grateful to the Young Healthwatch volunteers who are giving up their free time to speak to other young people so we can better understand their needs and thereby further improve sexual health services.”

The anonymous survey can be accessed here:

surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RFC7PP9

For more information on sexual health services for young people visit: southtynesidesexualhealth.nhs.uk/sexhealthclinics

Contact:



Chris Jennings, Cian creative pr – chris@cian-pr.co.uk 0191 5191306/07954 157939