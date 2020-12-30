Want to stay up to date with the new electrical safety standards put in place this year? We’ve got you covered.

House fires due to issues with a property’s electrical systems are more common than you may think.

The good news, however, is that there are steps you can take to ensure that you and your tenants have electrical systems that are up to date and are safe to use. A simple first step is obtaining an electrical safety certificate, or EICR, for your properties as mandated by the British government.

What is an Electrical Installation Condition Report?

An Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR), also known as an electrical safety certificate, is issued for one’s property after a qualified assessor (i.e., a certified electrician) inspects its electrical systems. With recommendations specific to the property inspected, an electrical safety certificate can help you determine if any remedial work should be done now or in the near future.

An Electrical Installation Condition Report is vital to ensuring a property’s electrical systems are safe to use. In the UK, moreover, it is also mandatory that you obtain one for any property you may own or rent to others.

What are the new regulations for the EICR?

To promote fire safety in residential areas, the UK has worked to tighten regulations for the EICR in recent years. The safety inspections necessary to obtain the certificates are to ensure that landlords meet national electrical safety standards, as per the 18th edition of the ‘Wiring Regulations’ (British Standard 7671).

As of June 1, 2020, landlords must obtain a new certificate for their property every time there is a change of tenants, or at least once every five years. It must be shown to tenants upon their move into the property.

If there are currently tenants living in a property you are renting out, a grace period has been provided: you have until April 1, 2021 to obtain an electrical safety certificate for the dwelling. After the certificate is received, a copy must be given to your current tenants to update them about the state of the property’s electrical systems.

Note that you must hold onto a safety certificate for legal reasons, as it must be provided when requested by relevant parties. An electrical safety certificate copy, for example, must be provided when requested by tenants within 28 days.

If local authorities request a copy of the EICR, however, keep in mind that you have less time: you must provide the document within one week.

Are there any exceptions?

While regularly obtaining an electrical safety certificate is a requirement for most rental properties, there are a few exceptions, including long leases (seven years or longer), student resident halls, hospitals, care homes, and related accommodations.

If you are unsure as to whether your property is counted as an exception, it is worth asking local authorities before deciding to proceed without an electrical safety certificate.

Are there legal repercussions I could face if I do not obtain the EICR as mandated by the new regulations?

Because it is mandatory for landlords to follow all legal requirements surrounding the EICR, repercussions may apply if you neglect to comply. You can face fines for up to £30,000 if you do not obtain the document as mandated. You may also face fines for also failing to complete any urgent remedial work for the property recommended by the document.

If there are unresolved electrical issues that lead to the destruction of property or injury, moreover, it is important to remember that you could be found as negligent as a property owner.

Being proactive and ensuring that you frequently have a property’s electric systems checked by a certified electrician, therefore, is vital not only to be compliant with the law, but also for the safety of your tenants.

Learn more

For more information, the full set of electrical safety regulations can be found on legislation.gov.uk. If you happen to have more questions about the state of your own property, it is worth asking a qualified electrician to come and inspect the state of the dwelling.

While obtaining an EICR can take some effort, it can give you and your tenants a peace of mind when it comes to their living spaces. Being proactive now, furthermore, can help you establish trust with your clientele for years to come!