Durham County Youth Councillor, Luke Allan Holmes: kick-starts new initiative to clean up our community with help from Dehenna Davison (MP for Bishop Auckland), John Bailey (Tesco Community Champion), and some generous members of our community.

Luke Holmes has launched his initiative to Clean Up Bishop Auckland with a litter pick in the Bishop Auckland Town Recreational Ground where plenty of rubbish was taken away from our park to keep it nice and tidy for the members of our community.

“Although it is disheartening that some members of our community do choose to leave their litter lying around, corrupting our beautiful town, we have an army of people coming to clean up our streets, our parks, and our greens, to a standard that makes us all proud. We’re going to be working flat out to clean up Bishop Auckland! If you, or someone you know, want to get involved, follow us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for updates (@LukeInBishop)!” said Luke Holmes.

The team greatly appreciates Dehenna for her support, John for providing us with the bags and snacks, and Richard Holden (MP for North West Durham) for lending us some litter pickers!