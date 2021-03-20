With everyday Instagram stories, Facebook lives, and Periscope, who’s still making videos for YouTube? PewDiePie, Dude perfect, and some of the most successful brands, that’s who!

If you’re the one who is underestimating YouTube, believing its days of glory are long gone, consider this:

YouTube has billions of users, one-third of the population on the internet.

Hundreds of millions of hours are consumed on YouTube producing billions of views.

The percentage of people eyeing YouTube videos every day is up by 40 percent.

The percentage of channels reaping six figures every year on YouTube is up to 50 percent.

You see, how worthy it is to be on YouTube? There is still a lot of room to grow on YouTube.

“But I have been at it for a long time, and I am not encountering results!” I hear you whining out.

For instant results, you can buy YouTube views.

Other than that, if we consider the reasons why you are not earning well is not YouTube’s shortcoming at all. Read on.

Here are three easy tricks to boost your YouTube views:

1. Apply Technical Tactics

Making little efforts reap good results. When it comes to applying technical tactics, they need very small efforts but bore great results. These include:

● Video Thumbnail Image

People decide which video in seconds by seeing the thumbnail image. You need to make an enticing thumbnail to attract more viewers.

● Use end cards of larger subscribe buttons

This can motivate your viewers to subscribe to your channel.

● Allow embedding

This can have a great exposure to your videos, increase views, and eventually lead to more subscribers.

2. Find and Hire Influencers for your Channel’s content

Influencers play a vital role in increasing your views. What happens is that content gets uploaded on both places: the influencer’s page and your channel. This increases the number of viewers and grows your channel as well.

3. Optimize your Channel

Last, but not least, make sure your YouTube videos are optimized to rank them higher on the YouTube search engine. This way more people will reach out to your videos and increase your views.

With that said, we hope you apply these simple ways to increase your views, and subscribers will increase as a bounty. Other than these ways, you can buy real YouTube views. Whatever way you choose, it requires effort and investment. Get to act and grow your channel. Happy YouTubing!