YU-GI-OH! NEURON AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE FROM TODAY FOR iOS AND ANDROID

Featuring image recognition for easy Deck management, a comprehensive card database and more, the official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG companion app launches for free

Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. today announced Yu-Gi-Oh! NEURON, the first official TCG companion app, launches worldwide on iOS and Android* from today free of charge.

App Store – LINK Google Play – LINK

A mobile app designed to add to the Dueling experience, Yu-Gi-Oh! NEURON offers many features to help players become Master Duelists, such as Life Point tracking, dice rolls, coin tosses and Deck management. Duelists can even manage their Decks via the app by scanning them with their mobile’s camera, providing a faster experience at the tip of their fingers.

Yu-Gi-Oh! NEURON features the ability to save Decks in the Card Database, making it easy to search cards with the camera. Within this database, Duelists can search the card name, card text and link marker – a feature made even more accessible as cards can be displayed in eight different languages. Yu-Gi-Oh! NEURON also offers the latest news and Yu-Gi-Oh! Product information from KONAMI.

Duelists can visit the Yu-Gi-Oh! NEURON web page for more details: https://www.konami.com/yugioh/neuron/

Key features of Yu-Gi-Oh! NEURON include:

Duel support with timer, Life Point tracker, counters, dice rolls, coin tosses and epic background music

Quick and easy Deck registration with the use of image recognition technology for up to 20 cards at a time

Powerful Deck Editor to build and share with others

Comprehensive card database, including convenient search and tracking features

Latest Forbidden & Limited List information

Access to the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! news and product information from KONAMI

Obtain a Card Game ID – necessary to take part in official Organised Play

*Requires iOS 12.0 or above for Apple devices, or Android 8.0 or above

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a popular manga created by Kazuki Takahashi that was serialized in SHUEISHA Inc.’s “WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP” since 1996. From 1999, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. Provides a Trading Card Game (TCG) and console games, based on “Yu-Gi-Oh!” created from the original manga. Currently, the Card Game has expanded to over 75 different countries and locations, especially in Japan, USA and Europe, printed in 9 different languages, and is enjoyed by fans around the world.

©2020 Studio Dice／SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, KONAMI

©Konami Digital Entertainment