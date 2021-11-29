From Exeter to Edinburgh and Swansea to Kent, the UK is home to some of the largest and most exciting Christmas markets in Europe. After a hiatus in 2020 for many festive activities, this Christmas is set to be myrrh-ier than ever before.

If you’re looking to book a seasonal staycation to visit Christmas events taking place across the country, leading online booking system, eviivo, has compiled a list of eight places to stay in towns and cities hosting merrymaking Christmas festivities.

1. The Old Choir School – Situated in the heart of Lincoln, this self-catering cottage was once a choir school and is the perfect place to practice your carol singing after being inspired by a visit to the Lincoln Christmas market (2nd Dec – 5th Dec). Exploring the market’s 150 stalls, nestled around a medieval square in the shadow of the towering cathedral, is a great way to kick-off the holiday season.

2. ChocoLets: The Quality Suite – Based in York, this newly renovated apartment in a former cocoa mill has everything required for a luxurious stay in this historic city. Named in honour of everyone’s favourite Christmas sweet selection, the apartment is well located for all the city’s festive fun, including the St Nicholas Fair (18th Nov – 23rd Dec), with a wide range of stalls housing local independent traders, plus Thor’s tipi bar and a vintage carousel.

3. Duke of Marlborough – This stylish Oxfordshire inn with recently refurbished ensuite rooms is situated just minutes from the spectacular Blenheim Palace. The Christmas market (19th Nov – 19th Dec) in the palace’s Great Court gives visitors the chance to swap the dreary high street for baroque splendour, with over 70 designer craft traders housed in wooden chalets and a multitude of food vendors to provide a real taste of Christmas.

4. The Leather Bottle – For visitors to Rochester’s Dickensian Christmas Festival (4th – 5th Dec) and market (27th Nov – 12th Dec) the Leather Bottle in nearby Cobham is the ideal place to stay. Frequented by Charles Dickens and mentioned in The Pickwick Papers, this historic property offers exposed beams, comfortable rooms, traditional English fare, ales, spirits and fine wines and a cosy, festive fireplace. It truly is the most wine-derful time of the year!

5. Bovey House – This bright and spacious three-bedroom Victorian property sleeps up to eight for a seasonal staycation. Located just a few minutes’ walk from Exeter city centre and its magnificent cathedral, it is well-located for this year’s Cathedral Christmas Market (18th Nov – 18th Dec) which features over 50 trade stalls, festive food and drink and the Elf Express miniature railway to whisk visitors off on a Christmas adventure.

6. Escape to Edinburgh – Situated in Scotland’s capital, Escape to Edinburgh offer visitors to the city three luxurious, newly refurbished apartments in the heart of the World Heritage New Town. The apartments are perfect for a trip to enjoy Edinburgh’s Christmas (20th Nov – 4th Jan) where families can delight in ice skating, fairground rides, a visit to Santa’s Grotto, light installations and even a Christmas tree maze.

7. Baystays Apartments – These luxury serviced apartments are ideal for a short break to Swansea Bay on the South Wales coast. With breath-taking views of the sea and Swansea marina, they are within walking distance of the city’s Waterfront Winterland (12th Nov to 3rd Jan). Visitors can enjoy the cosy Alpine Village bar, meandering ice walk through the trees, and a ride on the 33-metre observation wheel for magical views of the city and coast.

8. The Inglewood – Located on Blackpool’s quieter North Shore, this property provides guests with a home from home feel and a warm welcome whatever the weather. It’s just a short tram ride or walk (beneath the world-famous illuminations) to Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland, which has been transformed into a fantastic festive village (19th Nov – Jan 3rd) complete with outdoor skating rink, simulated snowfalls, log cabins and New Year fireworks.

