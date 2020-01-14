Award winning jazz musician, Zoe Gilby, makes her first appearance of the new decade on January 16 alongside Matt MacKellar Band as they present ‘a night of neo-soul and modern jazz,’ at the Jazz Café in Newcastle City Centre.

Zoe, who finished 2019 in being awarded the Parliamentary Jazz Awards Jazz Vocalist of the Year, and began this one in being NE Online Magazine’s 2020 Artist of the Year, is certainly a force to be reckoned with.

Speaking ahead of the event Zoe said: “I’m really excited to be working with these dynamic young musicians.

“This, for me, is totally new material, so lots of fun getting my teeth into something and getting me out of my comfort zone.

“The grooves and the atmosphere with this repertoire is hypnotic!

“There’s lots of room to both improvise, and for me to put my own stamp on it.

“It’s a joy for Andy (Champion, bassist) and I to be working alongside these up and coming jazz musicians in the Black Swan, which is a fantastic venue.”

Matt meanwhile, accompanied by Ben Lawrence, are said to be two of the brightest prospects of the Northern Jazz Scene; in teaming up with Zoe, herself a premier vocalist and songwriter, the collective resume an act initially performed last year following a successful outing at the Durham Jazz Festival in the summer.

With Zoe Gilby providing vocals and husband Andy Champion on bass, you will also see Matt MacKellar on the drums and Ben Lawrence providing keys.

Continuing to introduce their new, sophisticated sound to the North East scene there’s perhaps no better way to start off the New Year than a night of great music and company.

Matt McKellar Band appear at The Jazz Café (Black Swan) on Thursday 16 January. Tickets are available on the door priced £4 (doors open at 7:30pm), the evening will begin at 8pm – visit http://jazzcafe-newcastle.co.uk/ for more information.

Keep up-to-date with all things Zoe Gilby via her website http://www.zoegilby.co.uk/ and social media outlets Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ZoeGilby/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/ZoeGilbyMusic