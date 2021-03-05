Zoflora, the UK’s number 1 disinfectant, is bursting into the new season with the launch of its stunning, contemporary new packaging that champions the quality ingredients within the cult cleaning product.

Hitting shelves in March 2021, alongside a weighty, multi-million pound brand awareness driving campaign incorporating TV, social media and digital advertising, the new design showcases the premium notes used to create the range of beautiful Zoflora fragrances, whilst clearly “elevating the versatility and focusing attention on the disinfectant properties of the product.” Agata Racka, Design Director at PB Creative, the London-based agency who designed the new packaging

Sarah Fozzard, Head of Home Hygiene at Zoflora comments: “Zoflora has been keeping homes hygienically clean and beautifully fragrant for almost 100 years, and we are extremely excited to be bringing this much-loved heritage brand into the 21st century. This innovative packaging refresh goes against the norms of a traditionally, functional category and has doubled propensity to purchase in our research with non-users.

“With a bigger focus on the high-quality ingredients within Zoflora which make it stand out in the category, and a clearer interpretation of efficacy and usage occasions, we can’t wait for it to hit shelves. We’re sure it will be loved by our loyal Zoflora community and non-users alike”

Visit Zoflora.co.uk for further details on this beautifully versatile product, as well as the history of this almost 100-year-old brand.

Follow @LoveZoflora on social for the latest brand updates