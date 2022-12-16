North East Connected

New Book – Academics Publish “Unanswerable” Case Against Fur Factory Farming
‘An Ethical Critique of Fur Factory Farming’ is published by Palgrave Macmillan as part of their forty-volume strong Animal Ethics Series. Purdue University ethicist, Professor Mark Bernstein describes this newly…
How to Cash Out Cryptocurrency in a Foreign Country
Many countries are becoming crypto hotbeds due to heavy investments and support from various government institutions. Turkey, the United States, the Philippines, Russia, Ukraine, Vietnam, India, and Thailand are some…
Why Is My Boiler Leaking Water?
Some of the common reasons a boiler leaks water include corroded pipes, high pressure, and loose joints. Also, if your boiler was recently installed, the leak might result from improper…
Ronaldo vs Messi: The sportspeople with the highest percentage of fake followers revealed
Amid the recent news that Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person ever to reach 500 million followers on Instagram, new data has revealed that over a quarter (25.16%) of…
Meet the new medical students going fourth
As the nation grapples with a shortfall in health professionals the University of Sunderland continues to invest in the next generation of doctors – welcoming its fourth intake of students…
3 top tips for writing the perfect Oxbridge personal statement
Ranked the second and third best universities in the world respectively, Oxford and Cambridge are the crème de la crème of higher education. However, for prospective students, there are only…
NALP introduces new membership levels to better represent growth in paralegal sector
The National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP) has announced it will be expanding its membership levels to better recognise the breadth of qualifications and experience of its Members and the…
Brightening the way for Blue Monday
A North East charity is aiming to brighten up what has been dubbed the most depressing day of the year. The third Monday in January has become known as Blue…
Xmas & New Year’s Eve Approved Party Shoes
Christmas and New Year is the perfect time to buy yourself a brand new pair of party shoes. With all those party invites and talks of festive gatherings piling up,…
CHRISTMAS GIFTS: The perfect gifts for style-conscious cyclist
If your loved one cycles to work or simply likes to look the part when cycling for leisure, then the Hill & Ellis bags are the perfect gift… FOR THE…
Lauren And Tom Earn Promotions With Hay & Kilner
North East law firm Hay & Kilner has awarded promotions to two members of its team in recognition of their legal expertise and contribution to the practice’s success. Lauren Hall…
Homebuilder Provides Inspiration with Teesside Themed Festive Wreath
The Teesside team at national home builder Miller Homes, has created a regionally themed festive wreath to welcome in the Christmas season and one lucky winner has received the wreath…
WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Teesside care home
A DECORATED veteran of World War II has received almost 200 cards after celebrating his 100th birthday at the Teesside care home where he lives. John Podzukites, who resides at…
Ascensor deepens software partnership with property compliance expert Crysp, to embed their place in education sector
Leeds’ digital agency Ascensor has developed its partnership with Yorkshire-based property compliance platform, Crysp, to embed their place in the education sector. Co-director Pete Mills says: “Crysp is property compliance, simplified. Keeping buildings…
Winter Wellness Through Nutrition, Exercise and Sleep
As daylight has become shorter and winter approaches, we’re feeling the chill in the air and may be tempted to stay indoors and comfort eat. However, winter should be a…