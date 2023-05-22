North East Connected

GENERATOR ANNOUNCES LATEST ROUND OF TALENT AS PART OF NORTH EAST FESTIVAL
A NORTH EAST festival which has been the springboard for talent including Sam Fender, has announced the latest additions to the line-up for this year’s event. Generator Live, created by…
Washington Metalworks Company Celebrates Impressive Growth in Just Over a Year.
Washington-based Neil Hood Bespoke, the architectural metalwork business that has been trading for just over a year, has announced impressive growth in both sales and staffing. The company has added…
ChewBoy Production’s premier of ‘these words that’ll linger like ghosts till the day I drop down dead’ at Pleasance London this June
Premier of play from the multi-award-winning playwright Georgie Bailey for ChewBoy Productions ‘and every sun we’d walk towards would always be setting, in that beautiful place between the lightness and…
The Lifeline Within: Unveiling the Marvels of Blood Circulation
The human body is a masterpiece of intricate systems working harmoniously to sustain life. Among these is the awe-inspiring circulatory system, a vital network responsible for delivering oxygen, nutrients, and…
Change at the top for management consultants
A North East-based management consultancy firm is looking ahead to a successful year following four major promotions. Blake Newport, which has offices in Darlington and London, works in the construction,…
Corporate PR and corporate social responsibility: communicating company values and ethics
The importance of a company’s reputation is enormous in today’s linked world. Companies must prioritise effective communication of their values and ethics in light of the emergence of social media…
Andy Burnham and Matt Dawson endorse Manchester’s status as “The Digital Capital of the UK” as delegates analyse team value in transformation, cyber’s central role in scaling, and finding talent in unexpected spaces
Manchester’s status as “the fastest growing digital and tech hub in Europe” can only be maintained through relentless, collaborative ambition – according to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and World…
Newcastle Building Society Team Hits The Fundraising Heights For Walking With The Wounded
A dozen Newcastle Building Society colleagues have taken their fundraising efforts to new heights to bring in hundreds of pounds for a military charity. The Society team took part in…
Premier of play from the multi-award-winning playwright Georgie Bailey for ChewBoy Productions
‘and every sun we‘d walk towards would always be setting, in that beautiful place between the lightness and the dark.’ Two living, breathing people face each other in a theatre…
BAC Mono R set for a dynamic debut at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
This weekend’s F1 race in Jeddah will host a special Mono R – the very first example of BAC’s ultra driver-focussed machine delivered to Saudi Arabia BAC’s introduction at the…
What is Futurama?
What is Futurama? Futurama is an animated science-fiction sitcom that first aired in 1999, created by Matt Groening, best known for his other work, The Simpsons. The show follows the…
List of the Best Clean Dad Jokes
List of the Best Clean Dad Jokes Dad jokes are a type of humor that throws you off-guard with their witty punchline. These jokes are often corny, silly, and rely…
What is Best games to be played on the Nintendo Switch?
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming consoles on the market today. With its versatile features, this console is perfect for playing games on the big screen…
List of the Best Clean Dad Jokes
Dad jokes are a classic sense of humor that never gets old. They may not be the most sophisticated, but they are perfect for eliciting groans and eye rolls from…
List of Great Clean Jokes for Summer
If you’re looking for a fun way to keep your friends and family entertained this summer, look no further than a good clean joke. Whether you’re sharing them around the…