North East Connected

With the first Making Tax Digital filing deadline looming on 7th August, The Tax Guys and Moneyhub Partners announce the…
A BUG hotel and hedgehog houses are part of a wildlife garden created in the grounds of one of Sunderland’s…
From overcoming unimaginable personal adversity to becoming an award-winning actor, television personality and passionate charity campaigner, Billy Bowness proves resilience…
CREATIVITY, sustainability and community spirit will be at the heart of a special, Sunderland street party this week. (August). On…
The specialist technology arm of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors is aiming to pass the £3m turnover barrier by the…
THE spookiest month of the year might be a way off – but North East people are proving there’s no…
A SUNDERLAND care home – which prides itself on its activities programme – has been hailed as “a fantastic example”…
Yellow Dog UK and PawChamp App Launch a Campaign to Find Out — and Help A new partnership pairs the…
AN annual summer attraction is growing its fanbase with a special treat for green fingered youngsters. On Sunday 30 August,…
If you took out a PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) car finance agreement, you can still make a claim, depending on…
“Specially formulated odour-destructive reagents within the patented formula then attack the odour compound on a molecular level. This instantly changes…
UK healthcare technology innovator recognised for using artificial intelligence to improve patient communication and support NHS primary care teams InTouchNow.ai,…
North East business owners are the most confident at handling winds of change, according to a new study. 72% of…
Dozens of Yarm Primary School pupils have been finding out more about some of the property industry careers they might…
Walking Tall: How Rebel Event Entertainment is Taking Events to New Heights A former secondary school PE and Dance teacher…