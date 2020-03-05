As a region, the North East is famous for many things – not least its history, its love of horse racing, and its nightlife. Thanks to its reputation for knowing how to have a good time, it should come as no surprise that our part of the country boasts some of the best (and biggest) casinos the UK has to offer. So, if you fancy a taste of Monte Carlo, forget about booking a holiday – just hop on the metro and you’ll be playing on the wheel for real money before you know it!

From Newcastle to Darlington, this post will guide you through some of the best casinos in the North East of England. Whether you’re on the hunt for a luxury casino experience, or a fun-fuelled evening at the bingo with your friends, we’re sure you’ll find something here that will make you start to flutter.

Photo by Javon Swaby from Pexels

Newcastle

Aspers Casino

Aspers Casino, situated in The Gate leisure destination at the heart of Newcastle’s city centre, markets itself towards both professional gamblers and novices alike. As well as its casino – where you’ll find table games such as poker, roulette, blackjack, and punto banco in addition to slot and electronic games – Aspers has two different bars and a restaurant which serves everything from seabass to slow cooked lamb.

If you’re after the most exclusive of experiences, Aspers’ VIP packages for couples include an overnight stay in the nearby Sandman Signature Hotel, a glass of champagne, a three-course meal in the casino’s in-house restaurant, a bottle of house wine, and a complimentary £10 bet per person. What more could you want?

Genting Casino

In addition to its physical casino, Genting casino also allows its customers to play slot games online via its website. The company claims to ‘take gaming seriously’ and aims to capture the energy, style and excitement of casino gambling for its customers. Its table games include American roulette, three card poker, blackjack and baccarat.

Sunderland

Grosvenor Casino

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHWqgAc_qmw

Located near the banks of the River Wear, Grosvenor Casino in Sunderland – which is open from midday to 6am every day – describes itself as ‘the perfect day-and-night leisure destination.’ With a restaurant, bar and entertainment lounge, this complex is more than just a casino – but that doesn’t mean its casino is second-rate. In fact, it features blackjack, roulette and poker tables, in addition to a variety of slot machines.

Durham

Admiral Casino

Less than a ten-minute walk from the famous Durham Castle, Admiral Casino provides a wide range of slots and gaming entertainment. Whether you’re looking for state of the art slot machines or traditional fruit machines, Admiral has you covered – its games include roulette, Monopoly, Rainbow Riches and Multi Bingo, with starting bids as low as 20p.

Admiral also offers its customers a range of perks while they’re playing. Free WiFi, free drinks, and even free snacks served to you by the Admiral team – if you’re after a luxury experience for a fraction of the price, this casino is definitely the one for you.

Darlington

Buzz Bingo and Slots Club

Good news if you’re a fan of Buzz Bingo and Slots Club in Darlington – there’s also a club in Middlesbrough, Washington, Sunderland and Gateshead! As its name would suggest, the Buzz Bingo in Skinnergate runs bingo games every day, and regularly offers a variety of sweeteners for newbie club members such as 50% off food and a drink. With a current jackpot of over £13,500, this club is well worth a visit.

With so many options available right here in the North East, we’re confident you can find the perfect casino experience for you.