Blyth Tall Ship – A Part of the Community

Representatives from community organisations across Northumberland were given the opportunity to experience Blyth’s rich maritime heritage during a series of special sailing experiences aboard Williams II, the historic vessel operated by the Blyth Tall Ship charity.

Among those taking part were representatives from Contact Morpeth Mental Health, The Blyth Battery, the Maritime Volunteer Service, CA Blyth Valley, NHS and several other local organisations, all of whom enjoyed a hands-on introduction to life aboard the traditional sailing ship. Northumberland Skills also visited and 20 young people aged from 17-25 sampled life at sea.

Rather than simply enjoying a sightseeing trip, participants became part of the crew for the afternoon. Under the guidance of experienced volunteers, they helped hoist the sails, learnt how the ship operates, took turns at the helm and discovered the teamwork required to sail a historic vessel safely.

Some of the group also experienced one of the highlights of the voyage by venturing into the netted area at the bow of the ship. After being fitted with safety harnesses and securely clipped onto the vessel, they enjoyed a unique perspective as Williams II sailed along the Northumberland coastline in glorious summer sunshine and calm seas.

Professional skipper Susan Gebbles said the sailing experiences were about far more than spending a few hours on the water.

“We’re a charity and we rely on people from the community coming along, participating and enjoying the vessel,” she said. “The more community groups we can introduce to the ship, the more people discover what we do and the more opportunities we can create, particularly for young people.

“Every day is different, whether it’s the weather, the crew or the people on board, but the greatest satisfaction comes from knowing somebody’s day has been made better because they’ve had the chance to sail.”

Susan also emphasised that previous sailing experience is not required.

“So many people come along who have never been on a boat before and that’s absolutely fine. There are roles that everybody can do. We’ve welcomed people with a wide range of abilities and disabilities. There’s something for everyone.”

Volunteer deckhand Simon Lipscombe explained that Blyth Tall Ship is helping preserve the town’s proud maritime traditions while creating opportunities for local people to learn valuable new skills.

“What attracted me was that this is a charity dedicated to celebrating Blyth’s history as a shipbuilding and fishing town,” he said. “As well as operating Williams II, we’re restoring traditional boats, building a new Zulu fishing boat and offering practical training in boatbuilding and carpentry.

“When people come aboard Williams II we don’t just take them for a sail. We help them become part of the crew. They learn how to handle the ropes, understand how the ship works and, wherever possible, take the wheel themselves.”

The Blyth Tall Ship charity is run by a dedicated team of volunteers who are passionate about preserving traditional sailing skills while making them accessible to everyone. Through sailing experiences, heritage projects and practical training opportunities, the charity continues to connect local people with Blyth’s proud maritime history.

Following the success of the community sailing afternoon, Blyth Tall Ship is encouraging more local community groups, schools, charities and organisations to discover what the charity has to offer by arranging a visit aboard Williams II or by finding out more about its volunteering opportunities.

Available Sailing Dates:

One Day Tasters

August 1st, 2nd, 16th

September 12th, 20th, 24th, 26th.

More info: www.blythtallship.co.uk