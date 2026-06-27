DIGNITARIES JOIN THE NORTH EAST SUMMER OF PRIDE MARCH AND RALLY

ONE of the UK’s leading LGBTQ+ rights and equality campaigners will join a range of top level dignities at a major march and rally taking place in Sunderland next week (27 Jun).

Lord Michael Cashman CBE, one of the most influential figures in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the UK and a co-founder of Stonewall, will head to the region to support the community at what has become a critical time.

He will join North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness and MPs Lewis Atkinson and Kate Osborne, in what has been described as “a collective show of solidarity, visibility and hope.”

“It is 37 years since I joined others in founding Stonewall to challenge the injustice of Section 28. Back then, we came together to defend the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ people against discrimination and exclusion,” said Lord Cashman.

“Today, with Pride flags being banned, funding being withdrawn from LGBTQ+ organisations, and hard-won rights once again being challenged, we must come together and march again for equality, dignity and respect for everyone.

“I am looking forward to joining the wonderful community of Sunderland and people from across the North East as we stand in solidarity with all our communities. History teaches us that progress is never guaranteed, but it also teaches us that when we stand together, we can overcome prejudice and create positive change.

“Together, and only together, can we build a better future for all.”

The march has been organised by leading North East charity OUT North East, which is running the Summer of Pride across Sunderland, South Tyneside and Gateshead.

While many of the packed programme of events have been celebrations for the community and their allies, organisers say the “increasingly negative political rhetoric” has meant it was vital to hold an event to show solidarity.

Peter Darrant, head of OUT North East said that “it is more important than ever that our communities are seen, heard and supported.”

“At a time when many LGTBQ+ people feel uncertain about the future and the tone of public debate, the Summer of Pride March and Rally is a chance for all communities to stand together in solidarity, honour those who fought for the rights we enjoy today and demonstrate that LGBTQ+ people will not be silenced, sidelined or ignored.”

The march will leave Park Lane at noon, travelling via Park Lane, Blandford Street and High Street West to end up at Keel Square, where there will be guest speakers, community voices and a DJ set.

A marching band will lead the way, with street entertainers, community groups and a range of organisations taking part.

The hope is now that other people will also join the event and gather at Park Lane from 11.15am to show their support for LGBTQ+ community and the challenges they currently face.

Participants are being invited to bring banners and placards, wear Pride colours and bring along as many friends and family as possible.

Sunderland Central MP, Lewis Atkinson said he was “proud to support Sunderland Pride, which is more important this year than ever.”

“I believe in a Sunderland that is safe and welcoming for all, a city where everyone can be who they are and love who they choose,” he said.

“My thanks and best wishes to everyone organising and participating in Pride – together we will defeat hate and division.”