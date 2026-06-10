Frankie & Benny’s launches new All-Inclusive feast with 90 minutes of unlimited pizza, pasta, sides and soft drinks for just £19.95

Big plates. Bigger portions. Endless refills – no passport required!

Frankie & Benny’s, the beloved New York Italian restaurant, is inviting guests to ditch the travel plans and escape to an all-inclusive experience much closer to home with the launch of its brand-new unlimited dining offer.

From now until 3rd July 2026, diners can go all-in and enjoy 90 minutes of unlimited pizza, pasta, selected sides and soft drinks for just £19.95 per person. Available all day, Monday to Friday.

No packing. No Airport queues. No hassle. Just freshly cooked favourites, generous portions and made-to-order refills that keep coming.

Whether it’s a family treat, a catch-up with friends or an excuse to indulge after work, Frankie & Benny’s Frankie & Benny’s is serving up the ultimate excuse to indulge. Each round includes one main, one side and one soft drink per person, with unlimited refills available throughout the 90-minute experience.

A spokesperson said: “At Frankie & Benny’s, we’re all about bringing people together over great food and good times. We wanted to capture that all-inclusive holiday feeling without anyone having to leave the country. For one great value price, guests can enjoy endless rounds of some of our best-loved dishes, all freshly cooked and served straight to the table. It’s the perfect excuse to gather your favourite people and feast like you mean it.”

The unlimited menu features a line-up of Frankie & Benny’s crowd-pleasers, including Margherita, Pepperoni, BBQ Chicken, Meat Medley and The Blanco pizzas, alongside hearty pasta favourites such as Bolognese, Carbonara, Chicken Parm, Classic Beef Lasagne and Spaghetti & Meatballs.

Guests can also keep the feast going with selected sides including Skin-On Fries, Onion Rings, Garlic Pizza Bread and Crispy Cauli Bites, plus unlimited soft drinks including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Fanta Orange and cordials.

All dishes are cooked fresh to order and served course by course, ensuring every refill arrives hot, delicsious and ready to enjoy.

So, whether you’re rolling in with the family or rounding up your crew, Frankie & Benny’s is ready to take your table on the ultimate all-inclusive getaway.

Your table is now boarding.

For more information: www.frankieandbennys.com

Terms & Conditions

Offer details: Enjoy 1.5 hours of unlimited pizza and pasta main meals, selected sides and selected soft drinks for £19.95 per person. Calizza and Calzone pizzas are excluded. Orders are limited to one main, one side and one soft drink per round, per person, and must be finished before the next order can be placed. All food is freshly prepared and served course by course. Vegan and gluten-free options are available on request.

Offer validity: Available all day, Monday to Friday, from now to 3rd July 2026.

Offer restrictions: All adults at the table must participate in the offer (children may dine from the kids’ menu). Dining time is limited to 90 minutes from the first order. No substitutions are available.

Site exclusions: Not valid at airport locations and may not be available on event days at O2 Arena, Wembley, Cardiff St David’s, Sheffield Meadowhall and Sheffield.

General terms: Available for bookings and walk-ins, subject to availability. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, set menu, voucher or discount. No cash alternative is available. Not valid for delivery or takeaway. Frankie & Benny’s reserves the right to amend or withdraw the offer at any time without notice.