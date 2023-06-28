North East Connected

Graduate scores dream job at Manchester United

Jun 28, 2023
A University of Sunderland graduate is combining his love of journalism and football after netting his dream role at Manchester United.

Jordan Brown graduated from the University in 2017 with a Sports Journalism degree. Now he works for the Premier League club as their Social Media Editor.

Jordan said: “The best thing about my job at Manchester United is definitely waking up in the morning and being able to come and work in a stadium like this every day. It really is a privilege.

“It shows that if you work hard and make the most of the opportunities like the University of Sunderland presented to me then the world’s your oyster.”

Check out Jordan’s story here.

