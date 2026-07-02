New office move for NE planning firm accommodates growth

Hedley Planning’s Joe Ridgeon says the move to new offices been driven by investment in people and a commitment to doing things the right way

North East planning specialist Hedley Planning has relocated to new premises to accommodate strong growth.

The move sees the company take 1,800 sq. ft. of office space at Tanners Burn House on Burn Lane in Hexham, more than doubling current capacity to ensure future operational requirements are met and quality standards remain high.

This follows a period of expansion for the firm, which opened a dedicated Newcastle office in 2024 and has continued to develop its regional presence following ongoing investment in skills and resources to secure new work.

Hedley Planning has seen substantial growth on the back of national planning reforms and robust growth in and out of the region in the housing and property sector, major regeneration projects, and a focus on sustainability and quality in new builds.

The company has grown to become one that offers national capabilities supported by experts with regional and specific sector insight. This approach ensures that its planning services reflect the needs of the area and that key decisions are shaped by local knowledge rather than national trends.

Recent successes have included securing approval for ambitious redevelopment plans to transform Hebburn FC while hundreds of new homes across the North East, including County Durham, Northumberland, North Yorkshire and Teesside have also received the green light.

In total, the firm either submitted or secured approval for more than 3,300 dwellings across the North of England in 2025 and a further 1,500 in Q1 2026.

Director Joe Ridgeon said additional graduate and senior planning roles have been created as investment to strengthen the existing team continues and workloads ramp-up in the coming months.

Reflecting on the move, he said: “Our growth has been driven by the strength of our people and our commitment to doing things the right way. We focus on responsible planning and delivering implementable planning consents and unpicking complex schemes and delivering results.

“The investment in more space signals the next exciting chapter for our operations, laying firm foundations as we go from strength-to-strength with the capacity to deliver sustainable growth. New appointment news will follow in coming months.”