Northumbria joins leading northern health partnership

Northumbria University has joined the Northern Health Science Alliance (NHSA), a partnership of leading universities and NHS trusts driving health research and innovation across the North of England.

As a member of the alliance, Northumbria University joins 19 other research-intensive institutions recognised for their excellence and impact in the health and life sciences sectors.

The NHSA works together with its members, industry, and government to mobilise the North’s assets for the benefit of the people and the economy. It does this by brokering research collaborations, building expert networks, attracting investment, and providing a unified voice for the region’s health research system.

Northumbria University will play an active role in shaping and contributing to the NHSA’s 15 pan-northern programmes and expert networks that harness insights and knowledge from leading professionals across its member organisations. These initiatives are driving progress in critical areas such as nutrition, data and AI, diagnostics and medtech, research and innovation, workforce challenges, mental health, child health, healthy ageing, and health inequalities.

Northumbria University is dedicated to research that makes a real and lasting impact on society. Researchers work with communities to create and evaluate interventions, services and policies that improve health and bring economic opportunities to the most marginalised in our society. Research addresses critical issues including child hunger, housing for an ageing population, violence against women, homelessness, addiction, trauma and mental health, and wellbeing for military veterans and their families.

The University is tackling workforce challenges in the NHS and social care sector, building on research that has informed competency frameworks for nurses working with older people. Using cutting-edge biomechanical technology, researchers at Northumbria are developing novel clinical assessment and rehabilitation tools to improve health outcomes.

Professor Joanne Atkinson, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing at Northumbria University, said:”We’re delighted to join the Northern Health Science Alliance and contribute to its vital work addressing health challenges across the North.

“At Northumbria, our research is driven by a commitment to making a real and lasting impact on people’s lives, particularly for the most marginalised communities. This partnership provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen collaborations, share expertise, and accelerate innovation in areas such as health inequalities, healthy ageing, and the transformation of health and social care services.

“By working together through the NHSA’s pan-northern networks, we can amplify our collective impact and ensure research translates into tangible benefits for communities across the region.”

Northumbria’s extensive expertise in evaluating and reforming health and social care services includes high-value research projects with partners such as NIHR, supporting the transformation of NHS service delivery.

Research staff use the latest technologies – genomics, proteomics, epigenetics and metabolomics – to advance understanding of cancer, ageing, infection, disease and nutrition at an individual level. Researchers are also investigating the link between sleep, ageing and health, exploring how wearable technology can transform patient diagnosis and treatment.

Hannah Davies, Chief Executive Officer at the NHSA, said: “Northumbria University has an established track record of delivering impactful research that tackles some of society’s biggest health challenges. It has an impressive roster of world-leading academics and a strong history of excellent research in health and life sciences innovation, health inequalities and health and social care. The university has a great deal to bring to the table and we are excited to leverage that knowledge to further strengthen our pan-northern networks.

“They are joining the alliance at a time when our reach and influence is growing – regionally, nationally and internationally. As the NHSA membership grows, so do the opportunities to connect even more research, policy and practice across the North.”