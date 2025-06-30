Nottingham-based firm driving the ‘fuel of the future’ – Luxfer Gas Cylinders showcases its hydrogen innovation at UK Hydrogen Summit in Westminster, London

Innovation, investment and rapid deployment of technologies were called for by senior leaders across the hydrogen sector this week, with Luxfer Gas Cylinders’ transformational transport project, the G-Stor® Hydrosphere, displayed in central London at the Hydrogen Energy Association Conference.

The annual event, this year held at Westminster’s QEII Centre on 5th June, brought together key players from across the hydrogen value chain. It was attended by Paro Konar, Director General for Major Decarbonisation Projects at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, with a keynote address from Sarah Jones MP, Minister of State for Industry.

The summit’s theme focused on ‘Invest, Innovate, Implement’, and collectively sector stakeholders called on industry and government to build on real-world momentum to make the UK a global leader in hydrogen.

Driving the debate on boosting hydrogen adoption through efficient transport solutions was Luxfer Gas Cylinders Europe Vice President and General Manager Mark Lawday, alongside Luxfer’s Business Development Manager and Hydrogen Energy Association Executive Member Keith Croysdale.

Mark outlined the challenges faced by operators seeking to use the clean fuel, and the projected demand for clean hydrogen by 2030, estimated at 12 to 18 metric tonnes per year globally based on current pipeline of publicly announced projects.

“The takeaway is that with such increased anticipated volumes of hydrogen production, transporting the gas to where it’s needed – safely, cost effectively and efficiently – is fundamental to the entire ecosystem” said Mark. “And, with the G-Stor® Hydrosphere, Luxfer Gas Cylinders has pioneered a 380 bar solution that advances hydrogen storage capabilities, in a system with significantly fewer cylinders, valves and connections than was previously possible.”

The HEA event offered a platform to bring Luxfer’s iconic G-Stor® Hydrosphere Multiple Element Gas Container – with a significant 1012kg hydrogen capacity – into the heart of London for the first time, from a bespoke new production facility at Luxfer’s Nottingham UK manufacturing facility.

Keith Croysdale added: “It’s hugely exciting to display the G-Stor® Hydrosphere to key stakeholders who are at the forefront of harnessing hydrogen as a pathway to decarbonisation. The ability to transport a larger gas capacities in the UK and Europe brings a whole wealth of benefits for operators. Crucially, for the near term, it will enable scaling of early production, support mobile fuel supply, and futureproof decentralised hydrogen logistics.

“It’s fantastic to see positive and tangible progress made, standing shoulder to shoulder with fellow pioneers in hydrogen, who also have an ambition to capitalise on the expertise and technologies we have in the UK.”

The G-Stor® Hydrosphere is available from Luxfer Gas Cylinders in 20-ft and 40-ft units. For more information visit: https://www.luxfercylinders.com/product/g-stor-hydrosphere/