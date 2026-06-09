PHENOMENAL DEMAND SEES BEYOND VAN GOGH ADD EXTRA WEEKEND OPENING DATE IN NEWCASTLE

Global immersive sensation to open a day earlier than planned as organisers add additional Saturday date ahead of Newcastle run.

Due to phenomenal demand for tickets, organisers of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience have announced an additional weekend opening date for its Newcastle debut.

Originally scheduled to open on Sunday 12 July, the internationally acclaimed exhibition will now welcome visitors from Saturday 11 July, giving North East audiences an extra opportunity to experience the immersive attraction during its opening weekend.

The announcement comes as excitement continues to build ahead of the exhibition’s arrival at Utilita Arena Newcastle next month, when a specialist production team will arrive in town to begin transforming the Utilita Arena into a breathtaking world of colour, light and sound as Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience prepares to open its doors.

The internationally acclaimed exhibition will see more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces brought to life through cutting-edge projection technology, music and storytelling, creating a spectacular immersive experience unlike anything previously seen in the region.

Behind the scenes, the transformation is a major logistical undertaking. Teams from producers Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment will spend days converting the arena floor into a 10,000 sq ft immersive gallery, installing projection equipment, sound systems and the specially designed exhibition environment that has already captivated more than seven million visitors worldwide.

With anticipation building across the North East, thousands of tickets have already been sold, with organisers encouraging visitors to book early to secure their preferred dates and times.

From swirling stars and golden sunflowers to the vibrant streets of Arles, visitors will be able to step inside some of the artist’s most celebrated works, including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Café Terrace at Night, as they come alive around them.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said:

“The response from people across the North East has been incredible. Demand has been so strong that we’ve added an extra Saturday opening date, giving even more visitors the chance to experience Beyond Van Gogh during its opening weekend. With just one month to go, excitement is really building and we can’t wait to welcome audiences through the doors.”

Jim Mawdsley, Principal Advisor Events and Culture at Newcastle City Council, said:

“It’s fantastic to see Beyond Van Gogh coming to Newcastle. This is exactly the kind of high-quality, large-scale cultural experience that helps attract visitors to the city and alongside the amazing range of cultural venues and experiences in the city gives people a compelling reason to spend time here.

“The combination of art, technology and storytelling has captivated millions of people around the world and we’re proud to be hosting it in Newcastle this summer. It promises to be a memorable experience for audiences of all ages.”

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, runs at Utilita Arena Newcastle from Saturday 11 July until Sunday 9 August and is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors from across the North East and beyond. Tickets available HERE.