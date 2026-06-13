Portraits captured by University of Sunderland students are being shown as part of a new National Portrait Gallery (NPG) display.

Sixteen Photography students at the University joined students from five other universities to partner with the NPG as part of the Photo Portrait Now project.

One of those students whose work is featured in the exhibition is Hannah Clarke, who created a self-portrait titled Life with Lupus.

Hannah said: “Seeing my work being displayed in the National Portrait Gallery was so surreal for me, especially since it’s a self-portrait.

“I hope to raise awareness about lupus and other invisible autoimmune diseases among both medical professionals and patients. My goal is to encourage earlier diagnoses that can improve quality of life. I enjoyed every moment of taking part in the project.”

Another student whose work is featured in the exhibition is Harry Bailey, who also took part in a student panel about the work facilitated by the NPG’s Curator of Photographs, Clare Freestone.

Harry said: “As a photography student preparing for a career in the creative field, the Photo Portrait Now programme was such an amazing experience.

“Being able to meet and receive feedback on my work from leading photographers and industry figures at the symposium in London, paired with being invited to speak about my work on the student panel at the end, made it such a wonderful day.

“Seeing my work exhibited and meeting so many accomplished artists really put me in the shoes of a professional artist; shoes that I will be stepping into very soon.”

The project connects students with the NPG collection, curators and leading contemporary photographers to help them respond through their own portraits to the works and themes explored in the 2025 Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize.

The students’ work is now featured in a display at the NPG’s Spotlight Gallery until 18 September 2026.

The University of Sunderland is the first institution from the north of England to participate in the 2025/6 iteration of Photo Portrait Now.

The Project, which was supported by the Bentley Foundation, saw the University of Sunderland participate alongside the University of Plymouth, Arts University Bournemouth, the University for the Creative Arts Farnham, the University of South Wales and UAL: London College of Communication.

Dr Alexandra Moschovi, Professor of Photography and Curating at the University, said: “Photo Portrait Now offered a unique opportunity for our undergraduate photography students to see themselves as active producers of cultural heritage, creating timely, socially engaged and emotionally resonant portraits that present the stories of themselves, their families and their communities alongside the histories of the public figures celebrated in the National Portrait Gallery.

“It was wonderful to see the students beaming with pride next to their works at the National Portrait Gallery and being so energised and motivated by the presentations, peer reviews and discussions during the symposium.

“It has been a greatly rewarding experience for staff too, as participating in the project and connecting with the curatorial team also offered a different perspective on reimagining what we do.”

The project builds on the work by the University of Sunderland’s Northern Centre of Photography’s research and photography development initiative NEPN (North East Photography Network).

Since 2009, the network has created opportunities for students to make industry connections, enhance their experience and test their photographic skills in professional contexts.

Amanda Ritson, Academic Tutor and Manager of NEPN, who coordinated Photo Portrait Now for the University, said: “Participation in the Photo Portrait Now project has developed confidence in our students, expanded their ambitions and has greatly enhanced their professional portfolios and profiles in preparation for professional life.

“Projects like this help develop students’ emerging professional practice and reinforce the University’s commitment to equipping our learners with the skills they need for their future careers.”

Find out more information about the display of student work here:

https://www.npg.org.uk/whatson/display/2026/ppn-2026

If you are interested in studying Photography, Video and Digital Imaging at the University of Sunderland, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/ba-hons-photography-video-digital-imaging?option=829929b7-87e0-4bb1-b61d-c996e87e02ee