The Alnwick Garden Launches Summer of Play

Summer of Play at The Alnwick Garden

The Alnwick Garden is making an unusual request by encouraging visitors to “wet themselves” this summer holiday season, as it launches a fun-filled timetable.

As part of its Summer of Play, The Garden is introducing a host of new activities, including water fights, scavenger hunts, and 20 giant hand-crafted garden games, some standing over 6 feet tall.

With up to four children going free with every paying adult, The Garden is offering an affordable day out and encouraging visitors to make the most of the British summer, come rain or shine. With a new combination ticket, you can also visit The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei for one price.

Mark Brassell, chief executive at The Alnwick Garden, explains: “We’re delighted to introduce our Summer of Play – a campaign all about encouraging visitors to have fun and embrace their inner child.

“We’re hosting a summer-long water fight, complete with water pistols and refill points across The Garden, which is always a big hit with visitors, young and old. Combined with the interactive water features in our Serpent Garden and iconic Grand Cascade, we suggest you pack a picnic, bring a towel and get ready for a full day of fun.

“New for 2025, we’ve also installed 20 specially designed games for the whole family to take part in – just grab a ball on arrival, and you’re set to play all day! They’re completely unique, so you won’t find this much fun anywhere else in the region.”

The Summer of Play will begin on Saturday 19th July and continue until schools start again on Monday 1st September. To book your ticket to The Alnwick Garden, please visit: https://www.alnwickgarden.com/bookingportal/