Tudhoe residential development plans win Durham County Council planning committee backing

A masterplan of Banks Property's Tudhoe development

Plans for a new high-quality residential development to the south of Durham City are set to move forward after winning the support of Durham County Council’s planning committee.

North East developer Banks Property put forward proposals last year for up to 350 new homes on a 15-hectare site off York Hill Road in Tudhoe, which would include a 15 per cent allocation of affordable housing and provision for a small convenience store.

The County Durham-headquartered firm’s plans were recommended for approval by Durham County Council’s expert planning officers – and now, the Council’s planning committee has supported the recommendation.

The development will include a range of modern, energy efficient and sustainable house types, including bungalows.

A local biodiversity net gain of at least ten per cent will also be delivered, with a full ecological strategy in place to ensure the maximum range of environmental benefits can be achieved.

A range of contract opportunities will be made available to local suppliers for different aspects of the scheme, with Banks expecting work to begin on site next year.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at The Banks Group, says: “Having had a recommendation for approval for our Tudhoe planning application from Durham County Council’s expert planning officers, we are very pleased that the members of the Council’s planning committee have been minded to follow their guidance.

“This development will include a range of modern, energy efficient and sustainable house types, including bungalows, and will benefit from excellent access to the surrounding transport network, making both Durham City and Spennymoor easily accessible.

“We were very encouraged by the positive responses we had from many of the visitors to our Tudhoe community consultation events last year and excited by the opportunity we will now have to increase our long-term investment in our home county.

“We will now move forward with delivering on our plans and will ensure to keep local communities informed about the progress we make in the coming months.”

For further information on Banks Property’s proposed Tudhoe development, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/tudhoe